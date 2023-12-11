Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024 - Regulatory Approvals and Increased Patient Awareness and Education Propel the Market

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lung cancer drugs market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $42.3 billion in 2023 to $47.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to several key factors, including epidemiological and demographic trends, regulatory approvals, the development of healthcare infrastructure, and increased patient awareness and education.



The increasing prevalence of lung cancer serves as a significant growth driver for the lung cancer drugs market. This trend is primarily attributed to the rising incidence of lung cancer cases, which necessitates the development and availability of drugs for efficient and rapid disease treatment. Consequently, the industry maintains a robust drug pipeline to address this growing demand. As of January 2023, the American Cancer Society reported an estimated 238,340 new lung cancer cases, with 127,070 deaths from lung cancer expected in the same year. These figures indicate the increasing prevalence of lung cancer, thus fueling the expansion of the lung cancer drugs market.



The primary disease categories within the lung cancer drugs sector are small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Small cell lung cancer is characterized by rapid growth in lung tissues and often presents with metastasis beyond the lungs at the time of diagnosis. It has a higher likelihood of recurrence after treatment compared to other lung cancer types. Various drugs are used in the treatment of these cancers, including Gemzar, Paraplatin, Taxotere, Navelbine, Avastin, Tarceva, Iressa, and others. These drugs find application in healthcare settings such as hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities.



The growth of the lung cancer drugs market is further propelled by the increasing prevalence of smoking. Smoking, a leading cause of lung cancer, is linked to inhaling and exhaling fumes from burning plant material, particularly tobacco in various forms like cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. Smoking contributes to approximately 90% of lung cancer risk in men and 70 to 80% in women. In May 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nearly 11.5% of American adults aged 18 and older were current smokers in 2021, totaling an estimated 28.3 million adult smokers in the USA. Smoking-induced conditions affect more than 16 million Americans, emphasizing the role of smoking in driving the growth of the lung cancer drugs market.



Despite the growth opportunities, the lung cancer drugs market faces limitations due to the increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies. Conventional chemical lung cancer drugs are known to cause numerous side effects and have toxic effects on the body. Their lack of cell specificity results in harm to both cancer-infected and normal cells. In contrast, biologic drugs offer highly targeted therapies with minimal to no side effects. Clinical studies have demonstrated the greater success probability of biologic drugs over traditional chemical drugs. For instance, lung cancer biologic drugs like Cetuximab, Gefitinib, and Afatinib specifically target mutated tumor cells without harming normal body cells.



The lung cancer drugs market is witnessing an emerging trend in targeted drug therapy in combination with other treatment modalities. This approach involves the utilization of immunotherapy drugs alongside other therapies like chemotherapy to enhance early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of lung cancer. Leading pharmaceutical manufacturers are actively developing targeted drug therapies to improve the diagnostic and treatment processes for lung cancer. For instance, Merck and Co. have introduced pembrolizumab, a drug that boosts the immune system's ability to identify and combat cancer cells when used in conjunction with chemotherapy. This combination therapy has demonstrated promising outcomes in the management of lung cancer, and it is prominently marketed under the brand name Keytruda.



Major companies operating in the lung cancer drugs market are placing a strong emphasis on the introduction of novel drugs and obtaining regulatory approvals to gain a competitive advantage. The approval of new drugs is a comprehensive process involving requests from pharmaceutical manufacturers or their representatives to regulatory agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This request is made for the final utilization and commercialization of a new drug for specific indications. As an illustration, in November 2022, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., a prominent biotechnology firm, announced the FDA's approval of the PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) for use in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy as the first-line treatment for adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This approval encompasses patients with locally or metastatically advanced malignancies that are not amenable to definitive chemoradiation or surgical excision. Furthermore, this combination treatment is suitable for patients regardless of histology or PD-L1 expression.



The FDA's regulatory guidelines for lung cancer drugs are delineated in the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), specifically under Title 21, encompassing subparts from 'A' to 'I'. Subpart 'E' focuses on procedures intended to facilitate the development, assessment, and marketing of drugs designed to treat individuals with life-threatening conditions like lung cancer. These regulations include guidelines for the oversight and evaluation of clinical trials involving lung cancer drugs and other cancer treatments by agency officials. These evaluations aim to determine the safety, efficacy, and comparative benefits of new therapies when compared to existing treatments. Compliance with these FDA regulations is a mandatory requirement for all drug manufacturers in the realm of lung cancer drugs. Consequently, these regulations play a pivotal role in overseeing the activities of lung cancer drug manufacturers and ensuring adherence to rigorous safety and efficacy standards.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



