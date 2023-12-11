Immodulon Announces Formation of New Scientific Advisory Board to Support Late-stage Clinical Development of IMM-101

– Professor Dr. med. Thomas Seufferlein appointed Chair of new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) composed of leaders with deep expertise in the clinical oncology field –

– New SAB to complement significant oncology drug development experience of Immodulon’s new management team in preparation for advancing IMM-101 into a pivotal trial –

UXBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immodulon, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing a broad spectrum immunomodulator to improve the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the formation of a new Scientific Advisory Board comprising leading global experts in the field of clinical oncology. The new SAB will be chaired by Prof. Dr. med. Thomas Seufferlein, Director, Department of Gastroenterology, University of Ulm, Germany, and will complement the experience of Immodulon’s new management team to support the advancement of IMM-101 into a pivotal trial for pancreatic cancer as well as broader pipeline progress.

“I am excited about the opportunity to partner with such an esteemed group of scientific advisors who are committed to supporting the development of IMM-101 to treat immunologically cold tumors, including pancreatic cancer,” said Josefine Roemmler-Zehrer, MD, Associate Professor, and Immodulon’s Chief Medical Officer. “I am confident that their guidance will be crucial to moving IMM-101 into a pivotal trial for pancreatic cancer, following the completion of a positive Phase 2 trial, and accelerating our efforts to bring its therapeutic potential closer to cancer patients in need.”

“I am delighted to chair this board of global experts in pancreatic cancer. My fellow SAB members and I are looking forward to supporting the Immodulon team in their efforts to develop IMM-101 into an effective treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer,” said Prof. Dr. Thomas Seufferlein, Chair of Immodulon’s Scientific Advisory Board.

The new SAB consists of the following members:

Prof. Dr. med. Thomas Seufferlein (Chairman) , University of Ulm, Ulm, Germany

, University of Ulm, Ulm, Germany Dr. Jean-Pierre Bizzari, MD , Former EVP, Group Head Clinical Development Oncology at Celgene

, Former EVP, Group Head Clinical Development Oncology at Celgene Prof. David Chang, MBBS, MS, FRACS, FRCS, PhD , University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK Prof. Angus Dalgleish, MD, FRCP, FRACP, FRCPath , St. Georges University Hospital, London, UK

, St. Georges University Hospital, London, UK Dr. Andrew Gaya, BSc, MB SC, MRCP, FRCR, MD , Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital, London, UK

, Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital, London, UK Prof. Jeeyun Lee, MD , Sungkyunkwan University, Samsung MC, Seoul, ROK

, Sungkyunkwan University, Samsung MC, Seoul, ROK Prof. Andrew MacDonald, BSc, PhD , University of Manchester, Manchester, UK

, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK Dr. Victoria Manax, MD, Managing Partner MRCD Consulting

Managing Partner MRCD Consulting Prof. Josep Tabernero, MD, PhD , Vall d'Hebron University, Barcelona, Spain

, Vall d'Hebron University, Barcelona, Spain Prof. Dr. Margaret Tempero, MD , USCF, CA, United States

, USCF, CA, United States Prof. Dr. Eric Van Cutsem, MD, University of Leuven, Belgium



About Immodulon

Immodulon is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing a highly differentiated cancer immunotherapy approach that primes the patient’s own innate immune system with the aim to significantly enhance the efficacy of a broad range of anti-cancer therapies, including chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. Immodulon is developing IMM-101, a heat-killed mycobacterium obuense, as a broad-spectrum immunomodulatory agent with the potential to treat a range of difficult-to-treat tumours including those considered to be immunologically “cold,” such as pancreatic cancer. For more information, please visit www.immodulon.com.

Contacts:

Josh Rappaport and William Gramig

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

josh.rappaport@sternir.com

william.gramig@sternir.com