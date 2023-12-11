Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 11 December 2023 – 6PM CET

Disclosure of notification received from BNP Paribas Asset Management SA

Fagron received a notification pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies from BNP Paribas Asset Management SA.

Notification of BNP Paribas Asset Management SA

On 8 December 2023, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of BNP Paribas Asset Management SA crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 6 December 2023 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 6 December 2023, BNP Paribas Asset Management SA held a total of 2,195,888 voting rights. 1,980,372 voting rights are held by BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS, and 215,516 voting rights are held by BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Limited.

Based on the denominator of 73,228,904 (total number of voting rights), BNP Paribas Asset Management SA held 2.999% of the total number of voting rights on 6 December 2023.

The subsidiary BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS and the subsidiary BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd are controlled by the parent company BNP Paribas Asset Management SA. This parent company is controlled by the parent company BNP Paribas SA, which is exempt from aggregating its holdings with those of its subsidiary investment companies, in accordance with article 21 paragraph 2 of the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008 on the disclosure of major holdings.

BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS and BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd are investment companies that exercise voting rights on a discretionary basis.

BNP Paribas Asset Management SA’s notification can be viewed via this link.





Further information

Karen Berg

Global Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99

karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Attachment