Reunion Gold Comments on the Border Controversy Between Guyana and Venezuela

LONGUEUIL, Québec, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD; OTCQX: RGDFF) (the “Company” or “Reunion Gold”) wishes to comment on the border controversy between the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela following a consultative referendum held last week in Venezuela.



The internationally recognized border between Guyana and Venezuela was established on October 3, 1899 by an arbitration panel (Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899). In 1962, Venezuela claimed that the decision was invalid. Guyana has brought this matter before the International Court of Justice in 2018 asking the Court to confirm the 1899 Arbitral Award.

The recent escalation of Venezuela claims over what is referred to as the Essequibo region is widely attributed to recent oil discoveries by ExxonMobil and other companies in offshore areas intersecting the Essequibo region, and the upcoming elections in Venezuela. The consultative referendum was asking citizens of Venezuela whether they favour the creation of a new Venezuelan state that purports to incorporate Guyana’s Essequibo region into its own territory.

Venezuela's unilateral claim over the Essequibo Region and recent actions have been widely discredited. U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, reaffirmed last week the United States' support for Guyana in the ongoing border controversy. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali have agreed to a high-level meeting on December 14th, following a flurry of diplomacy involving leaders of countries including Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who will attend the meeting as an observer.

Reunion Gold wishes to emphasize that, amidst these geopolitical developments and the recent consultative referendum results, our commitment to Guyana remains steadfast. The Oko West Project exploration activities at site and development studies continue to progress as planned. The Company is dedicated to its strategy of exploring across Guyana's diverse and mineral-rich regions, and is continuing, unabated, its efforts to establish the next large-scale mining operation in the country.

As the situation unfolds, Reunion Gold will monitor developments closely, upholding our commitment to responsible and sustainable resource exploration and development in Guyana.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer and developer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In early 2021, the Company announced an exciting new greenfield gold discovery at the Kairuni zone on its Oko West project in Guyana. The Company's Oko West Project is situated within the Essequibo region, approximately 200 kilometers east of the disputed border.

In June 2023, the Company announced an initial Mineral Resource Estimate containing 2.475 Moz of gold in Indicated resources grading 1.84 g/t Au and 1.762 Moz of gold in Inferred resources grading at 2.02 g/t (see NI 43-101 Technical Report Oko West Gold Project dated June 1, 2023 on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+). In addition to advancing development of the Kairuni zone resource, the Company is actively exploring several additional priority exploration targets at the Oko West Project with the objective of outlining additional satellite deposits.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD' and trade on the OTCQX under the symbol 'RGDFF'. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

