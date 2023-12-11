Zirconia Nanoparticles Market to Attain a Valuation of USD 193.3 million by 2031: Transparency Market Research Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global zirconia nanoparticles market was worth US$ 124.6 million in 2022. A CAGR of 5.0% is predicted between 2023 and 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 193.3 million by 2031. A variety of biomedical applications is being explored using zirconia nanoparticles, including imaging agents, drug delivery systems, and tissue engineering. Medical implants and devices based on advanced biomaterials may create opportunities in healthcare. Chemicals and petrochemicals may benefit from zirconia nanoparticles' catalytic properties.

Zirconia nanoparticles are used as coatings for optical devices and in electronic components. Electronics and optoelectronics markets could be affected by the demand for advanced materials. Zirconia nanoparticles may enhance the performance of batteries and supercapacitors as energy storage solutions continue to expand. In addition to enhancing corrosion and wear resistance, zirconia nanoparticles may be used as material coatings. Several industries could benefit from this development, including the automotive and aerospace industries.

Research in nanotechnology and materials science may lead to new applications for zirconia nanoparticles. Water purification and pollution control may benefit from zirconia nanoparticles. Advanced ceramics and coatings could benefit from zirconia nanoparticles. Aerospace and manufacturing industries may benefit from these materials, which have enhanced properties such as corrosion resistance, mechanical properties, and thermal properties.

It has been demonstrated that zirconia nanoparticles are photocatalytically active. By using sunlight to drive chemical reactions, pollutants can be degraded, which could have implications for water and air purification. A large number of applications are possible for zirconia nanoparticles in electronics and sensors. A gas sensor or a new type of electronic component could be made using these materials. Energy storage applications may benefit from zirconia nanoparticles' unique properties. Developing more efficient energy storage solutions could be achieved through research in this area.

Key Findings of Market Report

Dentists use zirconium nanoparticles extensively in the production of dental implants.

The use of zirconia nanoparticles in targeted drug delivery systems is expected to drive demand.

A rise in biomedical technologies is accelerating zirconia nanoparticle market growth in India, China, and Japan.

Zirconia nanoparticles are projected to be the most widely used nanoparticle in North America from 2023 to 2031.

Global Zirconia Nanoparticles Market: Growth Drivers

Dental materials and dental implants are among the applications of zirconia nanoparticles. A growing population and advanced medical devices are expected to drive the demand for zirconia nanoparticles. Nanoparticles made of zirconia have excellent electrical and optical properties, making them perfect for electronics, sensors, and optics. Increasing demand for zirconia nanoparticles may be driven by advancements in electronics and optics. A wide range of chemical processes benefit from zirconia nanoparticles because of their catalytic properties.

As more sustainable and efficient processes are developed, the industry will likely require more zirconia nanoparticles in catalysis. Zirconia nanoparticles are likely to benefit from the growth of the nanotechnology market. Several industries benefit from nanotechnology, and zirconia nanoparticles contribute to this trend through their unique properties. Zirconia nanoparticles are used as thermal barrier coatings in aerospace applications.

Aerospace components could be made more durable and perform better using materials like zirconia nanoparticles. Fuel cells and other applications involving energy utilize zirconia nanoparticles. Zirconia nanoparticles may be in greater demand as clean and renewable energy sources continue to gain attention. Continuing research and development can drive market growth by exploring the potential applications of zirconia nanoparticles and improving their properties. Zirconia nanoparticles can be adopted in various industries based on the regulatory landscape and standards.

Global Zirconia Nanoparticles Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to see an increase in the demand for zirconia nanoparticles during the next few years. As dental issues and dental implants rise, zirconia nanoparticles are expected to be in greater demand in the market. Increasing innovations and technologies in these industries will likely create a market for zirconia nanoparticles in North America.

Due to their unique surface characteristics and properties, zirconia nanoparticles have demonstrated potential for drug delivery systems. Due to the increasing number of investments and developments in the medical field, zirconia nanoparticles are expected to become more popular.

Global Zirconia Nanoparticles Market: Key Players

Most players in the zirconia nanoparticles industry invest in research and development to increase their market share.

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo

Saint-Gobain

Tosoh

Solvay

Eramet Merck

Innovnano

Mel Chemicals

MCM Corp.

Showa Denko

Iluka Resources Ltd.

Rio Tinto

Tronox Holdings Plc

Kenmare Resources Plc

Eramet Group

H.C. Starck Tungsten GmbH

Sinoceramics

Alkane Resources Ltd.

Australian Zircon NL

Key Developments

In February 2023, a zirconia-based catalyst will enable a more sustainable process for upcycling plastics. A team of researchers developed the catalyst at the Institute for Cooperative Upcycling of Plastic (iCOUP), a U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Frontier Research Center. Scientists demonstrated that the new catalyst can break the carbon-carbon bonds found in aliphatic hydrocarbons only by using earth-available materials.

Global Zirconia Nanoparticles Market: Segmentation

By Type

Cubic Structure

Tetragonal Structure

Monoclinic Structure

By Application

Nano Catalysts

Nano Sensors

Adsorbents

Electronic Displays

Medical Implants

Biomedical Uses

Ceramics

Jewelry

Fuel Cells

Others

By End Use

Chemical

Medical

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

