Novaturas Group announces the long-term partnership with Heston Airlines in Estonia

Novaturas Group, the leader in the Baltic tourism market, which also includes Estonian Novatours, signed a cooperation agreement with Heston Airlines, an airline focused on charter and ACMI* flights. From the start of the next summer season, Heston will become Novatours' main flight partner in Estonia. This strategic partnership aims to offer an excellent travel experience, enhancing the overall quality and reliability of services provided by both entities.

"We are honored to announce the partnership with Heston Airlines which marks a significant company’s milestone, particularly benefiting Estonian travelers. This newly signed agreement is based on focus to enrich the customer experience. Heston Airlines' business model and objectives, as well as its modern fleet, attention to sustainability fit with our attitude, values and ambitions," said Vitalij Rakovski, CEO of Novaturas Group.

According to Mr Rakovski, the company is always looking for long-term agreements when choosing new partners in order to confidently implement the strategic goals. “We've been analyzing Heston Airlines business model and what they have managed to achieve so far in the charter and ACMI sector is impressive. When selecting the airline, we also considered sustainable aviation practices in order to reduce fuel consumption and minimize the carbon footprint associated with the aviation services,“ Rakovski added.

"Heston Airlines is excited to start a long-term partnership with Novaturas Group and guarantee the best experiences and adventures for travelers in Estonia. For us it is always important to work with a partner who shares the same priorities as us, such as sustainable solutions and quality of the service. We are also glad to share that Heston Airlines will operate modern Airbus A320 aircraft which is only 7 years old for now and provides fuel efficiency," commented Jonas Rinkauskas, CEO of Heston Airlines.

"Our common priority is flight punctuality, which is also a strategic goal for Novatours, and one on which we will focus both now and in the future. In addition, safety, smooth flights, and a high level of service, including enhanced catering and other modern facilities, are key factors in customer satisfaction. The airline has a sizable fleet and the flexibility to respond to different situations. Moreover, with this new agreement we will cooperate even more in selection of items and their quality control to be for sales on board," Rakovski explained.

In August this year, Novatours became the first tour operator in Baltics to launch a full summer 2024 Turkey program and in September launched a full summer program across the Baltics. In Estonia, Novatours will offer 15 destinations in the next summer season, with new ones including Spain's Costa del Sol, Italy's Calabria region and the island of Cyprus.

Compared to this summer, the Novaturas Group plans to serve around 15 percent more customers in the Baltics. As the longest-operating tour operator in the regional market, counting its 25th summer season, the company will increase the offer on the Greek islands, at Spanish resorts, and in Montenegro, Croatia, Madeira.

About Novaturas Group

Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights‘ local tour operator in the Baltic States, counting its 25th season next year. The company offers summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. In 2022, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 197 million and served 267 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Novatours has been Estonia's leading and largest tour operator since 2004. In 2024, the company will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Estonia.

About Heston Airlines

Heston Airlines is an established European carrier (since 2020), headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania. The company is a part of the Heston Aviation Group, which focuses on aircraft rental, trading, maintenance, and repair. The airline operates Airbus 320 aircraft and Airbus 330, providing short- and long-term services worldwide. Heston Airlines currently has a fleet of 15 aircraft. The group also owns Heston MRO, one of the largest in its sector, which provides maintenance and repair services.

*ACMI, or wet leasing, covers the leasing of aircraft with crew, maintenance, and insurance.