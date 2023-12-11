SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 5, 2024 – (NYSE: EL)

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.



Shareholders who purchased shares of EL during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: August 18, 2022 to May 2, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants misled investors with unrealistic and materially false statements about market demand Estee’s products and its inventory levels. These statements concealed the truth about Estee’s weakness in the market until, on May 3, 2023, Estee announced weaker sales and profit for the year than estimated and accordingly cut its fiscal year outlook for a third consecutive time. As a result, the price of Estee stock declined from $245.22 per share on May 2, 2023 to $202.70 per share on May 3, 2023.

DEADLINE: February 5, 2024

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of EL during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is February 5, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

