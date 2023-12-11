Pilates and Yoga Studios Market to Generate $409.11 Billion by 2032 with 11.26% CAGR: states The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 140.75 billion in 2022 global Pilates and Yoga Studios market will reach USD 409.11 billion by 2032. Capitalizing on the growing trend of wellness tourism, Pilates and yoga studios can collaborate with resorts and hotels to offer wellness retreats. This factor provides a unique and immersive experience for participants. Furthermore, implementing technology, such as virtual reality (VR) or interactive apps, can enhance the studio experience. This factor may include virtual instructor-led classes, interactive training programs, and personalized fitness tracking. Additionally, expanding services to include holistic health offerings like nutritional counselling, wellness workshops, and meditation classes creates a comprehensive health and wellness experience for clients. Besides, hosting community events, workshops, and challenges can enhance the sense of community around the studio. This fosters member retention, attracts new participants and creates a positive brand image. Also, embracing sustainability practices, such as eco-friendly studio designs, use of sustainable materials, and energy-efficient operations, can appeal to environmentally conscious consumers and enhance the studio's brand image.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $ 140.75 Billion Market Size in 2032 $ 409.11 Billion CAGR 11.26% Segments covered Type, Application Drivers Increasing Health Awareness Opportunities Corporate Partnerships and Wellness Programs Restraints High Initial Investment for Studios

Key Insight of the global Pilates and Yoga Studios market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region has a rising understanding of health and wellness. As disposable incomes rise and lifestyles change, individuals increasingly seek fitness activities like Pilates and yoga to enhance physical and mental well-being. Traditional Eastern cultures have long embraced holistic health practices, including various forms of yoga and meditation. This cultural acceptance provides a favourable environment for the growth of Pilates and yoga studios. In addition, rapid urbanization in many Asia Pacific countries has led to sedentary lifestyles and increased stress. As a result, there is a growing demand for fitness activities that promote flexibility, strength, and stress reduction, aligning with the offerings of Pilates and yoga studios. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is increasingly influenced by global fitness trends. As Pilates and yoga gain popularity worldwide, individuals in the Asia Pacific region will likely adopt these practices, contributing to the growth of dedicated studios. Additionally, the expanding middle-class population in several Asia Pacific countries has led to increased spending on health and wellness. Pilates and yoga studios, offering a premium fitness experience, are well-positioned to benefit from this trend.



In 2022, the yoga classes segment held the largest market share at 42.58% and a market revenue of 59.93 billion.



The type segment is divided into merchandise sales, pilates classes, pilates and yoga accreditation training, and yoga classes. In 2022, the yoga classes segment held the largest market share at 42.58% and a market revenue of 59.93 billion.



In 2022, the small scale segment dominated the market with the largest share of 57.42% and revenue of 80.82 billion.



The application segment includes small scale, medium scale and massive. In 2022, the small scale segment dominated the market with the largest share of 57.42% and revenue of 80.82 billion.



Advancement in market



In August 2023: Solidcore is relocating its corporate headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Rosslyn, Virginia, as part of its strategic plans for ongoing expansion in 2024. Operating under the brand (solidcore), Solidcore Holdings LLC is moving from its 6,700 square feet offices at 1728 14th St. NW in the District to a new space at 1735 N. Lynn St. in Rosslyn, comprising 12,000 square feet. The lease for the Rosslyn location was secured in June. This move follows the acquisition of [solidcore] and an infusion of new expansion funding from a private equity company based in New York earlier this year.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Fitness trends and fashion.



The shift in consumer behaviour towards embracing fitness trends is rooted in a broader cultural movement towards health and wellness. Individuals increasingly recognize the importance of maintaining physical and mental well-being as an integral part of their lifestyle. Pilates and yoga, characterized by their emphasis on physical strength and mental relaxation, have gained popularity as holistic forms of exercise that align with this wellness-oriented mindset. One notable aspect driving the preference for Pilates and yoga is the versatility and inclusivity of these practices. Both exercise methods cater to various individuals, irrespective of age, fitness level, or body type. This adaptability resonates with consumers seeking approaches to fitness that are accessible and accommodating to diverse needs and abilities. Moreover, the convergence of fitness trends with the rise of athleisure and fitness fashion has significantly fostered the demand for specialized studios that offer these activities.



Restraint: Limited awareness in certain regions.



One significant barrier is the need for more awareness about the benefits and principles of Pilates and yoga in some regions. These practices, rooted in ancient traditions and holistic well-being, need to be better understood and appreciated in areas with limited exposure or education about their advantages. The unfamiliarity with Pilates and yoga's concepts, poses, and philosophy can result in a lack of interest and slow adoption. Cultural resistance also plays a pivotal role in impeding the acceptance of Pilates and yoga in certain regions. In cultures where traditional exercise or wellness practices hold greater significance, there might be reluctance or scepticism towards embracing relatively newer or foreign fitness methodologies. The preference for established cultural norms and resistance to change can challenge integrating Pilates and yoga into the local lifestyle.



Opportunity: Expansion to untapped markets.



Regions with limited Pilates and yoga studio presence often signify untapped market potential. By identifying these areas, businesses can position themselves as pioneers in introducing these fitness practices, capitalizing on the latent demand and driving market growth. Being among the first to establish Pilates and yoga studios in an underserved region provides a first-mover advantage. This factor can contribute to building brand recognition, establishing a strong market presence, and gaining the loyalty of early adopters. Furthermore, expanding into new regions allows businesses to diversify their customer base. They can attract individuals who may not have had access to Pilates and yoga services before, thereby expanding the overall demographic reach and increasing the potential for long-term customer relationships. Additionally, adapting Pilates and yoga offerings to align with the cultural preferences and norms of the specific region is essential. Understanding and respecting local cultures can facilitate smoother integration and acceptance of these practices, making them more appealing to the target audience.



Challenge: Health and safety concerns.



Public health concerns, such as the fear of infections or outbreaks, can deter individuals from attending group classes. Adhering to health and safety rules and offering a clean and safe environment is crucial. Pilates and yoga studios need to implement rigorous infection prevention measures to reassure clients about the safety of attending group classes. This factor may include regular sanitization of equipment, thorough cleaning of shared spaces, and the use of disinfectants to maintain a hygienic environment. Incorporating physical distancing measures within the studio space is essential. Studios may need to rearrange equipment and adjust class sizes to ensure that participants can maintain a safe distance from each other during sessions. Also, ensuring proper ventilation and maintaining good air quality within the studio space is crucial. Studios may consider investing in air purification systems or increasing natural ventilation to minimize the risk of airborne transmission of pathogens. Furthermore, implementing contactless transactions and check-ins can minimize physical contact points, reducing the potential for transmission. This factor can include online class bookings, touchless payment methods, and digital attendance tracking.



Some of the major players operating in the global Pilates and Yoga Studios market are:



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



