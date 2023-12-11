Large-scale LNG Terminals Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 3.2 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The market for large-scale LNG terminals is projected to surge at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 and 2031. As per Transparency Market Research, the total sales of large-scale LNG terminals are anticipated to reach US$ 3.2 billion by the end of the projected period.

Adopting floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) and floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) terminals revolutionizes the LNG industry. These floating solutions offer greater flexibility and cost-efficiency, allowing quick deployment in regions lacking fixed infrastructure.

The rise of smaller, decentralized LNG facilities addresses niche markets and remote areas, providing an alternative to traditional large-scale terminals. These terminals cater to localized demand, offering flexibility and cost-effective solutions for off-grid locations and transportation sectors.

The maritime industry's shift towards cleaner fuels intensifies the need for LNG bunkering facilities. Establishing LNG bunkering stations at key ports worldwide serves the growing demand for cleaner marine fuels, complying with stricter environmental regulations and reducing emissions in shipping.

Large-scale LNG Terminals Market: Competitive Landscape

The large-scale LNG terminals market exhibits robust competition among key players globally. Companies like Shell, Chevron, and ExxonMobil dominate, leveraging extensive LNG infrastructure and trading expertise.

Growing demand for clean energy propels market expansion, stimulating the entry of firms like TotalEnergies and Qatar Petroleum, emphasizing technological advancements and strategic partnerships. Regional players such as PETRONAS and Novatek intensify competition, enhancing terminal capacities and operational efficiencies.

Market competitiveness thrives on innovation in liquefaction technology, terminal optimization, and cost-effective logistics as players vie to meet the global demand for liquefied natural gas and secure long-term contracts in a dynamic energy landscape.

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Linde AG

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Santos Limited

Chevron Corporation

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

Statoil ASA

ConocoPhillips Company

Gasum Oy

Rosneft

Nippon Gas Co.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Onshore terminals lead the large-scale LNG terminals market due to lower construction costs, ease of logistics, and faster implementation.

Liquefaction technology spearheads the large-scale LNG terminal market, enabling efficient conversion for transporting and storing liquefied natural gas.

Asia Pacific is the leading region in the large-scale LNG terminals market, driven by surging demand and infrastructure expansions.

Large-scale LNG Terminals Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increased focus on cleaner fuels and reduced carbon emissions propel the demand for LNG, driving investments in large-scale terminals to meet rising energy needs sustainably.

Growing energy requirements in Asia-Pacific and Latin America fuel the development of LNG infrastructure, catering to expanding markets and boosting terminal construction.

Innovations in liquefaction and regasification technologies enhance terminal efficiency, reducing operational costs and attracting investments in large-scale LNG facilities.

Collaborations between energy companies and governments stimulate terminal expansions, fostering secure energy supply chains and enabling the global LNG trade.

Geopolitical shifts and trade dynamics influence LNG market growth, prompting investments in terminals to ensure energy security and diversify supply sources amidst evolving global scenarios.



Global Large-scale LNG Terminals Market: Regional Profile

North America boasts a robust LNG market, driven by the shale gas revolution, leading to establishing export terminals in the United States. Key players like Cheniere Energy and Sempra Energy capitalize on abundant natural gas resources, transforming the region into a significant LNG exporter.

In Europe, LNG terminals play a pivotal role in diversifying energy sources. Countries like Spain, and Belgium witness increased LNG infrastructure development to enhance energy security and reduce reliance on traditional suppliers like Russia. Major operators such as Shell and TotalEnergies drive investments in expanding LNG regasification facilities, aligning with the region's clean energy transition.

Asia Pacific stands as a vibrant LNG market with high demand. Nations like Japan, South Korea, and China rely heavily on LNG imports, fostering terminal expansions. Market leaders like PETRONAS and CNOOC spearhead LNG infrastructure growth, catering to the region's burgeoning energy needs and promoting LNG as a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels.

Product Portfolio

Royal Dutch Shell Plc is a global energy company specializing in oil, gas, and sustainable energy solutions. Their diverse portfolio focuses on innovation, clean energy technologies, and responsible resource extraction to meet the world's energy needs while prioritizing environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is a leading energy and petrochemical company. Their portfolio includes oil, gas, and refining operations, emphasizing technological advancements and sustainable practices. ExxonMobil is committed to energy efficiency and delivers reliable solutions catering to global energy demands while investing in future innovations.

Santos Limited is an Australian-based natural gas company specializing in exploration, production, and sales. With a focus on cleaner energy alternatives, Santos leads in supplying natural gas, LNG (liquefied natural gas), and low-emission solutions, contributing to the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

Large-scale LNG Terminals Market: Key Segments

By Type

Onshore

Offshore

By Technology

Liquefaction

Regasification

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

