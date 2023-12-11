Associa Advantage, Inc., Signs Vendor Agreement With BlueBox For Discounted Digital-Based Smart Locker Solutions

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Advantage, Inc., an Associa company, has signed a vendor agreement with BlueBox to provide Associa community partners and team members with digital-based, state-of-the-art locker solutions for residential, community, and commercial applications. BlueBox locker solutions let users seamlessly send and receive packages in centralized locations with enhanced safety and ease-of-use. In addition to free shipping and installation, Associa community partners and team members will receive 10% off regular locker leasing, locker purchases, and the conversion of existing lockers to BlueBox digital-capable equipment.

As Canada’s largest and best smart locker supplier, BlueBox is an innovative smart hardware and mobile Internet application company centered around the Internet of Things (IoT) platform. They are redefining the smart locker industry by providing single-stop, state-of-the-art technology solutions that are tailored to meet unique user requirements with a wide selection of locker configurations. The end-result provides users with an easy, secure, and contact-free way to manage high-volume daily package deliveries with fewer staff and resources.

“We are pleased to partner with BlueBox and make their cutting-edge technology parcel delivery solutions available to our community partners and team members,” said Associa Advantage President Jennifer Shannon. “We live in an e-commerce society in which user needs are constantly evolving. This agreement helps ensure that Associa’s clients remain at the forefront of technology in order to maximize productivity and quality of life.”

About BlueBox

For over a decade, there has been a lack of smart locker companies in North America that truly understand and cater to the specific needs of different users. With the creation of their digital-based smart locker solution called BlueBox, Bluebits has solidified its position as an industry leader by providing simplicity, affordability, and reliability. With their state-of-the-art, secure, and efficient smart parcel lockers, they are quickly changing the service scene in North America.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa