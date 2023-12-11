MGM Contracting Inc., A Top Rated Roofing Company In Cocoa, Florida, Expands Services To Crestview Acres

Cocoa, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocoa, Florida -

Highly rated Cocoa, FL, roofing company MGM Contracting announces that it is expanding its services to nearby Crestview Acres.

With over 75 years of combined roofing excellence, the family-owned and locally operated roofing company is the trusted roofing partner for hundreds of homeowners in the Cocoa, FL, community. The company’s crew is fully licensed and insured, ensuring the highest degree of professionalism and safety standards for its roofing projects. Now, with its recent expansion, the company is ready to help Crestview Acres homeowners find out why it is one of the best in the business when it comes to fulfilling their roofing needs.

The company’s spokesperson remarked about the recent milestone in the company’s history by saying, “We’re committed to delivering an exceptional job in every project from start to finish. Our highly skilled professionals ensure that the entire process, from the beginning to the final inspection, is carried out with the utmost precision. With the use of top-tier roofing materials and industry-standard installation techniques, our work methodologies are designed to build roofs with long-lasting strength and resilience. Crestview Acres customers are in for a treat as they now have a new reliable partner who they can trust to solve all their roofing problems, the first time and in the right way.”

The range of roofing services offered by MGM Contracting Inc. includes residential roofing, commercial roofing, roof maintenance, roof repair, roof replacements, storm damage repair, and more. As an experienced roofing contractor, the company’s roofers can work with almost all popular types of roofing materials including metal roofing, clay or concrete tile roofing, flat roofing, slate roofing, and wood shake roofing.

Customers in Crestview Acres can now get started with the company’s services through a comprehensive roof inspection where roofing experts meticulously assess their roof, identify potential issues, and create detailed reports with effective solutions. Following the findings of the inspection, MGM Contracting Inc. is ready to perform the necessary repairs and maintenance swiftly and transparently, ensuring complete customer satisfaction. The company’s roofing crew can handle various issues, from flat and tile roof leaks to storm damage and shingle repairs.

“Regular maintenance is essential to preserving your roof's integrity and ensuring the comfort, energy efficiency, and value of your property,” says the spokesperson. “With MGM Contracting Inc., you have the trained eyes on your side who can spot even the tiniest problems before they turn into major issues. The result is lower roof repair and maintenance costs for you. We employ cost-effective solutions that fit within your budget and ensure your roof remains efficient and effective.”

MGM Contracting Inc. has been repeatedly praised by customers in Cocoa, FL, for delivering high-quality roofing services that ensure the safety and longevity of their homes. The company even boasts a near-flawless overall rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 on its Google Business Profile from over 35 reviews. Customers thank MGM Contracting Inc. for its professional and competent roofing crew, their remarkable attention to detail, their promptness and efficiency, and their excellent customer service.

A recent review says, “Dan from MGM Contracting replaced our worn roof last year and the results are fantastic. He provided a detailed quote explaining the project timeline and materials. On roofing day, Dan's crew completed the work efficiently with minimal disruption to our home. They cleaned up completely afterward. Our new roof looks and functions flawlessly. Dan's expertise is second to none!”

Another customer writes, “This roofing contractor did an excellent job replacing my worn-out roof last year. Their quote clearly outlined the project timeline and materials. On installation day, the roofing crew worked diligently with minimal disruption. They left no mess behind. I'm thoroughly impressed with my new roof's quality and performance. This is a roofing company that delivers expert results!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FP8pXq9qdvI

Readers are urged to find out more about MGM Contracting Inc. in Cocoa, FL 32922 by visiting its website or contacting the company at (888) 217-2833 or mgmmark@cfl.rr.com to inquire about its services.

###

For more information about MGM Contracting Inc., contact the company here:



MGM Contracting Inc.

(888) 217-2833

info@mgmcontractinginc.com

MGM Contracting Inc.

Cocoa, FL 32922



