Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Norton Healthcare, Inc. Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norton Healthcare, Inc. (Norton) recently announced that it suffered from a data breach between May 7 and May 9, 2023, which impacted the personal information of millions of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals’ names, contact information, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, health information, insurance information, and medical identification numbers. In some cases, driver’s license numbers or other government ID numbers, as well as financial account information and digital signatures were also affected.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Norton related to this data breach. If you have received a data breach notification from Norton, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Norton that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.