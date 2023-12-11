ResMed Secures Significant Victory in Patent Fight Against New York University

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) announced that it has secured a significant victory after the United States Patent Trial and Appeals Board (PTAB) invalidated the claims New York University (NYU) asserted against ResMed, based on seven NYU patents.



In June 2021, NYU filed a complaint for patent infringement against ResMed in the United States District Court, District of Delaware. NYU’s complaint alleged that the AutoSetTM and AutoRampTM features of ResMed’s AirSenseTM 10 AutoSet flow generators, infringed one or more claims of seven NYU patents.

ResMed filed petitions with the PTAB asserting that all the claims asserted against ResMed were invalid. In rulings issued from December 4 to December 7, 2023, the PTAB judges, agreeing with ResMed’s arguments, found that all the challenged claims across the seven patents were invalid.



“At ResMed, we’re committed to providing patients with our leading therapy solutions. Our sustained investment in research and development for over 30 years has culminated in more than 9,500 issued or pending patents and designs,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed’s CEO. “We applaud the PTAB’s ruling and will defend our innovations, ensuring patients continue to receive our therapy solutions, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives.”

“We will continue to vigorously defend our innovations,” said Michael Rider, ResMed’s Global General Counsel and Secretary. “The fact that our intellectual property contributed to this victory is a testament to our investment in research and development, the hard work of our inventors, and the patent protection we pursue to protect our innovation.”

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

