AMREP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $1,108,000, or $0.21 per diluted share, for its 2024 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2023 compared to net income of $3,621,000, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2024, AMREP had net income of $2,454,000, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5,533,000, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023. Revenues were $8,854,000 and $19,143,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2024 and $16,149,000 and $26,856,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2023.
More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended October 31,
|2023
|2022
|Revenues
|$
|8,854,000
|$
|16,149,000
|Net income
|$
|1,108,000
|$
|3,621,000
|Earnings per share – basic
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.69
|Earnings per share – diluted
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.68
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|5,301,000
|5,281,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|5,339,000
|5,307,000
|Six Months Ended October 31,
|2023
|2022
|Revenues
|$
|19,143,000
|$
|26,856,000
|Net income
|$
|2,454,000
|$
|5,533,000
|Earnings per share – basic
|$
|0.46
|$
|1.05
|Earnings per share – diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|1.04
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|5,296,000
|5,277,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|5,333,000
|5,302,000
