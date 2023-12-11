AMREP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

| Source: AMREP Corporation AMREP Corporation

Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $1,108,000, or $0.21 per diluted share, for its 2024 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2023 compared to net income of $3,621,000, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2024, AMREP had net income of $2,454,000, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5,533,000, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023. Revenues were $8,854,000 and $19,143,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2024 and $16,149,000 and $26,856,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2023.

More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.        

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 Three Months Ended October 31,
 2023 2022
Revenues$8,854,000 $16,149,000
      
Net income$1,108,000 $3,621,000
Earnings per share – basic$0.21 $0.69
Earnings per share – diluted$0.21 $0.68
      
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 5,301,000  5,281,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 5,339,000  5,307,000
      


 Six Months Ended October 31,
 2023 2022
Revenues$19,143,000 $26,856,000
      
Net income$2,454,000 $5,533,000
Earnings per share – basic$0.46 $1.05
Earnings per share – diluted$0.46 $1.04
      
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 5,296,000  5,277,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 5,333,000  5,302,000
      

CONTACT:
Adrienne M. Uleau
Vice President, Finance and Accounting
(610) 487-0907