The BuildClub Hits $800,000 Mark on StartEngine

Palo Alto, CA, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BuildClub, a trailblazer in the construction supply industry, proudly announces a significant milestone, surpassing the $800,000 funding goal on StartEngine.

The company's unique approach to intelligent material sourcing has attracted attention and trust from investors, establishing itself as a transformative force in the sector. "We're thrilled by the incredible support from our community as we hit the $800,000 milestone on StartEngine. This not only validates our vision but also fuels our determination to reshape the construction supply landscape. The BuildClub is ready for significant growth, and we appreciate the trust our backers have placed in us."

The BuildClub has received immense support from industry experts and satisfied investors in the construction supply sector. Testimonials and positive feedback from backers on StartEngine highlight the appeal of The BuildClub's vision and its potential to reshape the construction supply industry.