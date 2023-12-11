National Congress of American Indians Empowers Tribal Businesses with Final Installment of Free Digital Skills Webinar Series

Washington, DC, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), in partnership with Grow with Google, is excited to announce the last in a series of free monthly webinars for 2023, focusing on digital skills training for tribal small businesses. The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. MST.

In the "Reach Customers Online" webinar, attendees will learn best practices on how their businesses can be found online, how to improve a website's visibility with Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and more. The session also introduces free tools and resources available to help small business owners accomplish these goals.

The collaborative partnership between NCAI and Grow with Google to host monthly webinars throughout 2023 has offered a unique opportunity for tribal small businesses to gain critical digital skills to help Native entrepreneurs take the next step.

Through these empowering webinars, tribal small businesses have received hands-on coaching and training at no cost, designed to enhance their digital presence and amplify their reach. The webinars, hosted by Jake Foreman , Indigenous Community Digital Coach for Grow with Google, offer unique insights into SEO, Google Business Profile creation, leveraging Google Ads, and much more.

Jake Foreman, an Absentee Shawnee citizen and Program Director at New Mexico Community Capital, leads these monthly workshops and coaching sessions. As a trainer for NCAI’s training program, incubated with support from Grow with Google, Jake has helped hundreds of Native American entrepreneurs in New Mexico develop skill sets to support and build their businesses. Jake now brings these trainings directly to Native American communities across Indian Country and partners with NCAI to host monthly national webinars.

For more information about the webinar and to register, please visit: g.co/grow/digitalcoachIC .

