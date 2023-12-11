America’s Seed Fund Road Tours Coming to 16 States and Territories to Engage Entrepreneurs Creating Cutting-Edge Technologies

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it will launch a live road tour connecting entrepreneurs developing advanced technologies to America’s Seed Fund, the country’s largest source of early-stage federal funding through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. America’s Seed Fund finances cutting-edge research & development (R&D), providing over $4 billion each year in non-dilutive funding from across 11 participating federal agencies.

America’s Seed Fund Road Tour is a national outreach effort to connect innovators and entrepreneurs directly with federal agencies that fund non-dilutive SBIR/STTR grants and contracts. The Road Tour plays an important role in increasing the engagement of our nation’s entrepreneurs with organizations supporting and financing next-generation innovations. The Road Tour will kick off with America’s Seed Fund Week, a Virtual Road Tour ahead of four in-person road tours scheduled to visit 16 states and territories in 2024.

“The Biden Administration’s Investing in America agenda is about connecting innovators with the resources and capital to support next-generation research and technology, from concept to commercialization. The SBA is coordinating this federal engagement to ensure innovative startups and small businesses from underserved states and communities can equitably access this critical source of early-stage funding,” said SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman.

Each Road Tour stop is hosted in collaboration with SBA’s Federal And State Technology (FAST) Partners, who serve as navigators connecting entrepreneurs to America’s Seed Fund opportunities in their regions. At each stop, technology entrepreneurs and small business owners will meet one-on-one with federal agency representatives and attend programming designed to help participants navigate applications for SBIR/STTR funding.

“Incubating cutting-edge American innovations, innovations capable of improving the human condition and increasing economic growth and opportunity frequently requires close coordination between the public and private sectors. America’s Seed Fund Tour strives to increase connectivity between innovators, experts, funders and federal resources in communities across America,” said Bailey DeVries, Associate Administrator of Investment and Innovation.

For the full list of SBIR/STTR funding agencies, visit PARTICIPATING FEDERAL AGENCIES | SBIR.gov .

America’s Seed Fund 2024 Road Tour Schedule

2024 Road Tour Virtual – America’s Seed Fund Week

Jan. 23-25 | Host: SBA’s Office of Investment and Innovation

2024 Road Tour Coastal

Feb. 7 - Orlando, Fla.| Host: Florida High Tech Corridor

Feb. 9 - San Juan, PR | Host: Puerto Rico Small Business, Technology and Development Centers

2024 Road Tour South

April 2 – Little Rock, Ark. | Host: Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center

April 3 – Jackson, Miss. | Host: Innovate Mississippi, Jackson State University and The University of Southern Mississippi

April 4 – Baton Rouge, La. | Host: Louisiana Technology Transfer Office

April 5 – Houston, Texas | Host: University of Texas at San Antonio – Texas South-West SBDC Technology Commercialization Center

2024 Road Tour Southeast

May 13 – Columbia, S.C. | Host: University of South Carolina

May 14 – Atlanta, Ga. | Host: Innovation Gateway-University of Georgia, Center for Black Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development Center at Morehouse

May 15 – Knoxville, Tenn. | Host: Launch Tennessee

May 16 – Lexington, Ky. | Host: Kentucky Science & Technology Corporation

May 17 – Huntington, W.Va.| Host: TechConnect West Virginia and Marshall University

2024 Road Tour Great Lakes

July 15 - East Lansing, Mich. | Host: BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting’s Michigan Catalyst Advantage Network

July 16 - Indianapolis, Ind. | Host: Indiana Economic Development Corporation

July 17 - Champaign-Urbana, Ill. | Host: Research Park at the University of Illinois

July 18 - Madison, Wis. | Host: Center for Technology Commercialization

July 19 - Minneapolis, Minn.| Host: MNSBIR, Inc.

For detailed information on the America’s Seed Fund Road Tours and registration, visit americasseedfund.us/road-tour.

For more information about America’s Seed Fund (SBIR/STTR) programs, visit sbir.gov.

