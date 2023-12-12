EASA Approves TBO Extension Supplemental Type Certificate for Citations 550 and 560

Pompano Beach, FL , Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TBO Extension is proud to announce that it has received the Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the Citations 550 and 560 JT15 powered aircraft. This significant milestone comes after the previous approval for the Hawker 400A (Beechjet) by EASA.



TBO Extension

The STC, numbered 10082593, was issued on 10 August 2023 in Cologne, Germany. This approval certifies the design change for the installation of the ENode Engine Data Acquisition Unit and IONode Digital Data Recorder in the Citations 550 and 560.

The models covered under this STC include the Cessna 500/550/S550/560/560 Ultra, specifically the 550, 560, and S550.

The original STC number from the FAA is STC ST04201NY. The certification basis for the original product remains applicable to this certificate/approval, ensuring that the environmental protection requirements and the certified noise and/or emissions levels of the original product are unchanged.

TBO Extension has provided the necessary technical documentation, including the Master Data List and Instructions for Continued Airworthiness (C560-ICA-0071, Revision IR, dated 13 November 2020).

The STC is applicable to all serial numbers 550 (Citation II), S550 (Citation S/II), and 560 (Citation V & Ultra) models equipped with Pratt & Whitney JT15D-4, JT15D-4B, JT15D-5A, or JT15D-5D engines.

This approval marks a significant step forward for TBO Extension in expanding its reach and services in the European aviation market.

For further information or inquiries, please contact TBO Extension by emailing gary@tboextension.com or calling (918) 671-7941.

About TBO Extension:

TBO Extension is a 2000-hour turbine engine life extension for 550 (Citation II), S550 (Citation S/II), and 560 (Citation V & Ultra) and Hawker 400A models equipped with Pratt & Whitney JT15D-4/-4B, and JT15D-5,-5A, -5D and -5R engines. With additional approvals by Airworthiness Authorities in Brazil, Argentina, and Canada. With a focus on safety, value, and savings, the company has developed this extension program to provide aircraft operators with an extended period of optimal engine performance without the immediate need for an overhaul. By leveraging advanced diagnostics, maintenance techniques, and continuous monitoring, the TBO Extension ensures that these engines maintain their peak efficiency and reliability. This not only translates to prolonged engine life but also significant cost savings for operators. Furthermore, the program underscores the company's commitment to innovation and its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its clientele in the aviation industry.

