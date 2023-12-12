Boyden Sees Growth Across Europe, Welcoming New Partners in the East and the West

Dublin, Valencia, Amsterdam, London, Sofia, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, is delighted to welcome new Partners Alan Finnegan in Ireland, Francisco Cervera in Spain, Riemer Ike Fokkema in the Netherlands and Julian Ortner in the United Kingdom. The regional team also celebrates the promotion to Principal of Elena Stoitchkova in Bulgaria. The next progression from Principal is to partnership.

Kathleen Dunton, Board Chair and Managing Partner Germany, commented, “The significant growth of our partnership in Europe this year is a cornerstone of our global strategy to meet intensifying client needs across the corporate landscape. Boyden’s distinctive partner-led approach enables clients to meet the challenges and opportunities of an evolving future. We are delighted to welcome these distinguished business and talent experts to our global partnership”.

Boyden is one of the most respected executive search firms in Europe, collaborating with clients, stakeholders and investors throughout the talent lifecycle. Partners in nearly 30 countries across the region provide executive search , leadership consulting and interim management to leading digital organisations, family and other private companies, local firms, PE- and VC-backed businesses and multinationals.

Boyden interim management has a market-leading reputation, serving clients from eight offices in France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom. Boyden leadership consulting delivers onboarding & integration, assessment & profiling, leadership development, executive & team coaching and succession planning to clients worldwide.

New Partner in Dublin, Ireland Alan Finnegan combines a career in finance and business leadership with more than 10 years’ experience in executive search, recruitment and HR management. He covers a broad range of industries, with a strong track record completing executive searches at board and C-suite level. Alan was formerly senior partner at one of Ireland’s top five recruitment consultancies, and previously founder of a recruitment process firm serving Ireland and the United Kingdom.

New Partner in Valencia, Spain Francisco Cervera is a business leader with 25 years’ experience in the industrial sector, with specialist experience in manufacturing, power and automotive. He leverages his technical and engineering skills to support clients in their industrial strategies, including systems, purchasing and quality, and restructuring, business growth and acquisitions. Francisco was formerly COO at Grupo Halcón Cerámicas and previously COO at Power Electronics.

New Partner in Amsterdam, the Netherlands Riemer Ike Fokkema has over 25 years’ experience leading human resources, talent and organisational development at multinationals in the chemical, automotive and high-tech industries. He has extensive experience in consulting across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America; and deep expertise in team performance, remuneration and diversity, equity & inclusion. Ike was formerly Corporate Director, People, US, Europe & Middle East, ASM International, and previously HR Director, Europe & Russia at DSM.

New Partner in London, United Kingdom Julian Ortner has more than 25 years’ experience in executive search, specialising in legal, risk, compliance and governance, as well as change management, executive remuneration and succession planning. He works with PLCs, financial institutions, private and listed companies seeking general counsel, company secretarial and other risk and regulatory-focused executives. Julien was formerly a partner at a global executive search, talent and leadership consulting firm, leading the General Counsel and Governance practice.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2023. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

