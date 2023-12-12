Organic Tea Market to Reach USD 1,918.7 Million by 2027 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic tea market is set to gain momentum from the rising popularity of retail organic food and beverages on account of their easy consumption and wide availability. The report further states that the organic tea market size was USD 820.8 million in 2019. It is projected to reach USD 1,918.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

The organic tea market is experiencing a steep ascent, driven by a global shift towards healthier and more sustainable lifestyles. As consumers become increasingly conscious of the environmental and health impacts of their choices, organic tea has emerged as a popular choice. This article explores the key findings from recent market research reports, shedding light on the trends, drivers, and challenges shaping the organic tea market.

Associated British Foods plc (London, U.K.), Unilever plc (London, U.K.), Tata Consumer Products Limited (Mumbai, India), The Bigelow Tea Company (Connecticut, U.S.), The Republic of Tea, Inc. (California, U.S.), The Stash Tea Company (Oregon, U.S.), Tazo Tea Company (Washington, U.S.), Shangri La Tea Company (Nevada, U.S.), Newman's Own, Inc. (Connecticut, U.S.), Organic India Pvt. Ltd. (Lucknow, India)

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 11.2% 2027 Value Projection USD 1,918.7 Million Organic Tea Market Size in 2019 USD 820.8 Million Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 185 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

COVID-19 Pandemic: Urgent Need to Enhance Immune Systems to Aid Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the entire food system worldwide. The supply chain of organic tea was disrupted owing to nationwide lockdown and social distancing measures. However, the rising concerns of people regarding their health and immune systems are expected to propel the demand for numerous nutritional beverages across the globe. It is likely to impact the market positively.

Black Tea Segment to Hold 77.76% Share in 2019

Based on type, the black tea segment generated 77.76% in terms of the organic tea market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to its possession of several health benefits. This tea has antioxidants.

This report includes in-depth information associated with change in material usage, new product launches, and technological advancements. It provides market dynamics based on various factors, such as opportunities, challenges, drivers, hindrances, and dynamics. At the same time, it will deliver a complete insight from the supply side respondents related to market share, distribution, and size.

Key Trends:

Consumers are increasingly drawn to unique and high-quality tea experiences. This has led to a surge in demand for specialty and artisanal organic teas, including rare blends, single-origin teas, and handcrafted varieties. The market is witnessing a shift towards loose leaf tea, driven by consumers' desire for a more authentic and customizable tea-drinking experience. Loose leaf teas are often perceived as offering superior flavor and aroma compared to traditional tea bags. To cater to diverse consumer palates, organic tea producers are innovating with a wide range of flavors and blends. Herbal infusions, exotic fruit blends, and unique spice combinations are gaining popularity, offering consumers a delightful and personalized tea experience.

The convenience of online shopping has contributed to the growth of the organic tea market. E-commerce platforms provide a convenient avenue for consumers to explore and purchase a diverse range of organic tea products from around the world.

Drivers & Restraints:

High Demand for Nutrient-rich Food & Beverages to Bolster Growth

People nowadays are inclining rapidly toward nutrient-rich food & beverages for maintaining their overall health and wellness. They are looking for products that contain more functional ingredients to reduce the occurrences of lifestyle-related health disorders, such as obesity, cardiovascular conditions, and diabetes. Also, the increasing demand for ready-to-drink functional beverages from millennials would accelerate the organic tea market growth in the near future. However, organic tea is expensive because of its limited production. It may obstruct growth.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Awareness of Health Benefits to Spur Growth in North America

Geographically, North America procured USD 262.6 million in terms of revenue in 2019. It is set to lead the market throughout the forthcoming years on account of the rising awareness programs to educate people about the health benefits of organic tea.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, would grow steadily backed by the rising production of organic tea, especially in China. Coupled with this, the surging discretionary incomes of people would aid growth in this region. In Europe, the rising demand for premium specialty teas with authentic and unique flavors would propel growth.

Challenges:

Limited Supply and Price Volatility: Meeting the growing demand for organic tea presents challenges related to the limited supply of organic-certified tea leaves. Additionally, the potential for price volatility due to various factors, including weather conditions and geopolitical issues, is a concern for both producers and consumers.

Educating Consumers: Despite the increasing popularity of organic tea, there is a need for ongoing consumer education. Providing information about the benefits of organic cultivation, the certification process, and the positive impact on the environment can enhance consumer understanding and confidence.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Introducing Innovative Products to Compete with Their Rivals

The market for organic tea has a moderately consolidated structure. It is majorly dominated by a handful of multinational organizations. They are presently focusing on new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership strategies to compete with their rivals in the market. Below are the two latest industry developments:

December 2020: BanLabs unveiled a new line of organic green tea named the Care Tea basket. It is free from artificial preservatives and flavors. It has 5 packs of some innovative flavors that have been launched in India for the first time.

