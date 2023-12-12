Nedap Launches Access AtWork®

Nedap (AMS:NEDAP) , a global leader in security solutions, today announces the launch of a SaaS access control system which brings convenience and security together in one solution. Access AtWork® meets the needs of companies looking to replace their outdated on-premises systems with modern and easy-to-use software that provides better insights with less effort and smaller investment.

Complementary solutions in access control for organisations of all sizes

With 46 years of experience in access control, Nedap introduced the world’s first web-based on-premises solution—AEOS—in 2000. AEOS is currently used by over 25% of Europe’s top brands, particularly those organisations in critical infrastructure. The launch of Access AtWork® signifies a shift in Nedap’s history of tackling the most complex security projects, now also opening doors for small to medium-size enterprises wanting to unburden their IT teams while managing physical access across multiple sites. “Access AtWork® is the perfect addition to our portfolio,” said Daniël Nijkamp, Proposition Lead of Access AtWork®. “With both AEOS and Access AtWork® in our portfolio we are even better positioned to help organisations solve their access management challenges, no matter their size, complexity, or preference in software delivery.

When convenience and security come together

Access AtWork® has a unique authorization model that enables administrators to manage access based on hierarchical teams and zones, concludes Daniël Nijkamp. “The combination of this smart authorisation engine with a highly intuitive interface makes it really easy for multiple administrators to manage access across different sites without the need for expert training.”





In addition, this solution is GDPR compliant and offers top notch security measures, including redundant and secure hosting of data in certified datacentres within the European Union. As organisations evolve and expand, Access AtWork® adapts effortlessly, and the subscription-based model reduces upfront costs, provides predictable fees, automated updates, and lowers maintenance requirements.

Access AtWork® is available now. Learn more about it here .



