Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market Size To Worth USD 26.84 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 16.7%

New York, United States , Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market Size to grow from USD 5.73 Billion in 2022 to USD 26.84 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during the forecast period.

3D mapping offers a virtual, computer-generated representation of areas using a mix of photogrammetry for horizontal precision and laser scanning for vertical accuracy, enhancing the accuracy of mapping products. Conversely, 3D modeling creates a digital representation of a three-dimensional object using software, aiding visualization and reducing design complications. The rising popularity of tools like 3D scanners and sensors, coupled with the integration in devices like smartphones and GPS, has prompted industry giants like Google to innovate and enhance these technologies. The demand for 3D mapping and modeling has surged due to its increasing use in smartphone gaming, the entertainment industry, and sectors like automotive, healthcare, and defense. The infusion of Artificial Intelligence in 3D maps, given its efficiency, is anticipated to further boost the growth of 3D technologies in the coming years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 150 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market Size, By Offering (Software, Service), By Technology (SLAM, LiDAR, Photogrammetry, Structured Light Scanning, Others), By Application (Projection Mapping, Texture Mapping, Maps & Navigation, Others), By Industry (Automotive, Healthcare, Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC), Aerospace & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Logistics, Others), By Geographic Scope and Forecast, 2022 – 2032."

3D Mapping and Modeling Market Price Analysis

Pricing for 3D mapping and modeling is influenced by the technology's complexity. High-end, precise solutions with real-time functionalities tend to be costlier due to specialized technology and software maintenance costs. While surging demand across sectors can lead to competitive pricing, customized solutions generally command a higher price. The rise of online price comparison has made pricing transparency essential, prompting many businesses to openly display costs. Industries like real estate and architecture seek affordable, quality solutions, further shaping the market's pricing dynamics.

3D Mapping and Modeling Market Distribution Analysis

Distribution channels play a pivotal role in the accessibility of 3D mapping and modeling technologies to end-users. Traditionally, manufacturers sold these directly, facilitating immediate feedback, customization, and thorough training. Established software providers, linked with sectors like architecture and design, have incorporated 3D tools into their offerings. With the rise of cloud computing, many such tools have transitioned to SaaS offerings, available on platforms like AWS and Google Cloud. Moreover, the surge in e-commerce allows companies to cater to a broader audience through digital downloads and online access. Consequently, the distribution method can influence both pricing and profit margins; while direct sales might command premium prices, online platforms might induce more competitive pricing.

Insights by Offering

The software segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. 3D mapping and modeling software has grown in importance in the business, providing platforms for generating, modifying, and creating spatial models and maps across a wide range of industries. Its adaptability makes it applicable to a wide range of industries, from architecture to healthcare, significantly expanding its target audience.

Insights by Technology

The photogrammetry segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Photogrammetry is a contemporary technique that is greatly developing 3D mapping and modeling. Photogrammetry applications have expanded as technology has advanced, leading to an increased need for this clever solution in a range of industries.

North America Market Statistics

North America is anticipated to dominate the 3D mapping and modeling market from 2023 to 2032. The Based on its robust technological infrastructure and expanding need for geographical data solutions, the North America region is a significant hub for the market. Government initiatives, such as smart city projects and infrastructure development, are also accelerating industry growth. Furthermore, leading 3D mapping and modeling market participants in North America include Maxar Technologies, Airbus SE, Autodesk, Inc., and Bentley Systems, Inc., among others. The automotive industry in North America also utilizes 3D modeling for prototyping and design, contributing to the region's high demand for these technologies. Hence, such factors will boost regional market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Market Statistics

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. Rapid development and modernization in countries such as China and India drive demand for Asia Pacific market goods across a wide range of industries. Also, 3D mapping is being used for fully immersive experiences and product creation in the gaming, entertainment, and vehicle industries. Furthermore, government initiatives such as smart city projects and digital infrastructure development boost market growth. In China, 3D mapping and modeling are widely employed for a range of reasons, including engineering, architecture, and city planning. Shanghai, for example, uses 3D mapping to aid in the planning of future constructions. On top of that, The Beijing Institute of Technology is a global pioneer in 3D mapping and modeling technology.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market include Apple, Onionlab, Mapbox, Saab AB, Airbus, Intermap Technologies, The Foundry Visionmongers, PTC, Mathworks, Ansys, Google, Trimble, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systemes, Hexagon, Esri, Golden Software, Maxon, Topcon, Adobe In., Pix4D SA, Pixologic, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., and Others.

Recent Market Developments

On June 2023, Intel Labs has presented the Latent Diffusion Model for 3D (LDM3D), a unique diffusion model that employs generative AI to create realistic 3D visual material, in collaboration with Blockade Labs. LDM3D is the industry's first model to construct a depth map utilizing the diffusion process to create 3D photos with colorful and immersive 360-degree perspectives. The LDM3D model was trained on an Intel AI supercomputer using Intel® Xeon® processors and Intel® Habana Gaudi® AI accelerators. The model and pipeline that resulted combine the generated RGB image and depth information to provide 360-degree views for immersive experiences.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

3D Mapping and Modeling Market, Offering Analysis

Software

Services

3D Mapping and Modeling Market, Technology Analysis

SLAM

LiDAR

Photogrammetry

Structured Light Scanning

Others

3D Mapping and Modeling Market, Application Analysis

Projection Mapping

Texture Mapping

Maps & Navigation

Others

3D Mapping and Modeling Market, Industry Analysis

Automotive

Healthcare

Architecture

Engineering & Construction (AEC)

Aerospace & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Logistics

Others

3D Mapping and Modeling Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

