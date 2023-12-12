Capgemini accompagne InPost dans la transformation de ses processus métier sur plusieurs marchés européens

Press contact:

Capgemini enables InPost to transform its business processes across multiple European markets

New cloud transformation agreement to bring greater efficiency, innovation and speed with

state-of-the-art analytics and live reporting

Paris, December 12, 2023 – Capgemini has announced today an agreement with InPost Group , a leader in logistics solutions for the e-commerce industry in Europe, that will enable InPost to optimize, automate and standardize key business processes. This transformation aims to simplify and increase further delivery speed for InPost’s customers.

In recent years, InPost has dynamically expanded its presence from Poland to the European market, offering its services in France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the UK and Benelux. With its proprietary technology: Paczkomat®, and nearly 33,000 self-service parcel terminals, the group aims to offer simple solutions for e-sellers and consumers to increase efficiency and delivery speed.

To facilitate its rapid growth and international expansion, InPost decided to move its key business processes to the cloud under RISE with SAP®. The company selected Capgemini to operate the move to SAP S/4HANA® Cloud, supported by Google Cloud infrastructure.

Working in partnership with Capgemini will enable InPost to transform and standardize its business processes across all markets. The start of the SAP S/4HANA® implementation confirms its commitment to continuous improvement and investment in the future. The introduction of state-of-the-art analytics and live reporting will help InPost make strategic decisions in real time. It will enable the company to respond quickly to new challenges and develop innovative solutions that will contribute to its business growth.

“The combination of SAP and Google Cloud's cutting-edge technologies with Capgemini's expertise will enable InPost Group to leverage the potential of cloud business transformation. Using industry best practices - both at the global and local levels, we will support the logistics market leader in creating a digital environment that is more resilient to market turmoil, optimized and highly automated,” says Marek Woźny, Managing Director for the Poland Market, at Capgemini.

Capgemini has over four decades of experience with SAP solutions and has been serving more than 2,600 clients globally to help them navigate their business and digital transformation challenges. Being a world leader in SAP certifications and an SAP Global Strategic Services Partner, it is a key partner for the RISE with SAP solution, which brings together what businesses need to pursue their digital transformation objectives and accelerate their move to the cloud.

