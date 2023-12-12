Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 49

| Source: Spar Nord Bank A/S Spar Nord Bank A/S

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 72

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 49 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement2,556,100 277,518,166
04 December 20238,000104.51836,080
05 December 20236,000106.05636,300
06 December 20236,000105.91635,460
07 December 20237,000105.25736,750
08 December 20237,000103.66725,620
Total week 49 34,000   3,570,210
Total accumulated 2,590,100   281,088,376

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,802,804 treasury shares, equal to 2.33 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

Attachment


Attachments

No. 72 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 49 - UK