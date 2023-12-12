Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 49

Company announcement no. 72

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 49 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,556,100 277,518,166 04 December 2023 8,000 104.51 836,080 05 December 2023 6,000 106.05 636,300 06 December 2023 6,000 105.91 635,460 07 December 2023 7,000 105.25 736,750 08 December 2023 7,000 103.66 725,620 Total week 49 34,000 3,570,210 Total accumulated 2,590,100 281,088,376

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,802,804 treasury shares, equal to 2.33 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation



Attachment