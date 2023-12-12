Global At-home Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global at-home medical aesthetic devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028.



Increasing regulatory approvals for at-home medical aesthetic devices along with the rise of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer sales channels are expected to support the market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key At-home Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Trends

Rise of Personalized Skincare Devices:

The at-home medical aesthetic devices market is witnessing a surge in personalized skincare devices that cater to individualized skincare needs.

Advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, are incorporated into devices for skin analysis, allowing users to receive customized treatment recommendations.

Personalized devices, including those for facial cleansing, anti-aging, and acne treatment, empower users to address specific skincare concerns in the comfort of their homes.





Integration of Smart and Connected Technologies:

At-home medical aesthetic devices are increasingly incorporating smart and connected technologies to enhance user experience and treatment efficacy.

Integration with mobile applications and connectivity features enables users to track their skincare routines, receive real-time guidance, and access treatment progress.

Smart features, such as IoT connectivity and app-controlled functionalities, provide users with a seamless and interactive experience, contributing to the market's technological advancement.





Key At-home Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Insights

As per the component outlook, the products/devices/solutions segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global at-home medical aesthetic devices market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the hair removal segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global at-home medical aesthetic devices market from 2023 to 2028

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2023-2028

Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, Cynosure, Candela, Aerolase, A.R.C. Laser, Cutera, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Eclipse, Lutronic, and SkinCeuticals among others, are some of the key players in the global at-home medical aesthetic devices market





Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Products/Devices/Solutions

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Acne Treatment

Hair Growth

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





