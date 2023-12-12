Global At-home Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global at-home medical aesthetic devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028.
Increasing regulatory approvals for at-home medical aesthetic devices along with the rise of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer sales channels are expected to support the market growth throughout the forecast period.
Key At-home Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Trends
Rise of Personalized Skincare Devices:
- The at-home medical aesthetic devices market is witnessing a surge in personalized skincare devices that cater to individualized skincare needs.
- Advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, are incorporated into devices for skin analysis, allowing users to receive customized treatment recommendations.
- Personalized devices, including those for facial cleansing, anti-aging, and acne treatment, empower users to address specific skincare concerns in the comfort of their homes.
Integration of Smart and Connected Technologies:
- At-home medical aesthetic devices are increasingly incorporating smart and connected technologies to enhance user experience and treatment efficacy.
- Integration with mobile applications and connectivity features enables users to track their skincare routines, receive real-time guidance, and access treatment progress.
- Smart features, such as IoT connectivity and app-controlled functionalities, provide users with a seamless and interactive experience, contributing to the market's technological advancement.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global At-home Medical Aesthetic Devices Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key At-home Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Insights
- As per the component outlook, the products/devices/solutions segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global at-home medical aesthetic devices market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the hair removal segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global at-home medical aesthetic devices market from 2023 to 2028
- Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2023-2028
- Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, Cynosure, Candela, Aerolase, A.R.C. Laser, Cutera, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Eclipse, Lutronic, and SkinCeuticals among others, are some of the key players in the global at-home medical aesthetic devices market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/at-home-medical-aesthetic-devices-market-4288
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Products/Devices/Solutions
- Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hair Removal
- Skin Rejuvenation
- Acne Treatment
- Hair Growth
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central and South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Attachment