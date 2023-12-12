Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Analysis Report 2023: A $4.3 Billion Industry by 2030 - Promotional Activities by Key Players Fueling Growth

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Cryolipolysis, Ultrasound), By End-use (Hospitals, Standalone Practices, Multispecialty Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-invasive fat reduction market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.2%

Treatments like Cryolipolysis, low-level lasers, and Ultrasound are the most commonly used method for noninvasive fat reduction procedures. The rising contribution of market players is playing a prominent role in promoting such procedures is driving the market. Other factors like rising awareness, increasing prevalence of obesity in developed and developing countries, rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle due to urbanization, and rising demand for body contouring procedures are expected to propel the market further.



Non-invasive procedures are rapidly replacing invasive surgeries and people are opting more for aesthetic procedures like body contouring as the risk associated with these treatments are negligible and are gaining a lot of spotlight through social platforms. Behavioral Factors like physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle, and rigorous working hours have contributed to the prevalence of conditions like obesity and diabetes. CoolScultping and Kybella were the most preferred workstations for the removal of fat in 2020.



The rise in the per capita disposable income also plays a pivotal role in the growth of this market. As stated by the U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis, disposable income reached 16661.65 USD billion as of December 2019. A combination of various factors like advancements in technology, efficacy, and safety of such procedures, increasing obese population, and rigorous promotions will certainly boost the market in the following years.



The onset of Covid-19 disrupted the aesthetic market in the first and second quarters of 2020 due to low patient footfall and the risk of virus transmission. However, the market witnessed a recovery as the procedure volume increased as the demand for aesthetic treatments escalated post-pandemic.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global

Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Report Highlights

Cryolipolysis emerged as the largest segment in 2022 owing to increasing safety, efficacy, and negligible side effects during and after the treatment

Based on end-use, the Hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022, as hospitals are well equipped with high-end fat reduction devices with the latest innovative technology

North America dominated the global market in 2022. With the increasing demand for new technologies, along with advanced healthcare infrastructure, North America is expected to continue to dominate the market through the forecast perio

Competitive Landscape

Cynosure, Inc.

Fosun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Lynton Laser Ltd.

Cutera, Inc.

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.

Syneron Medical

BTL

Venus Concept

Candela Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

