Nutricosmetics Market Size to be Worth USD 9.81 billion by 2031, with Notable CAGR of 7.7 %| Says Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global nutricosmetics market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031 . According to Transparency Market Research, sales of nutricosmetics are slated to total US$ 9.81 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

Innovations in nutricosmetics highlight new functional ingredients, such as adaptogens and botanical extracts. These novel components target specific beauty concerns, fostering market growth by offering unique and specialized beauty solutions. Collaborative efforts between nutraceutical and beauty industries drive new product developments. Partnerships between brands, beauty experts, and wellness professionals spark unique formulations, expanding market offerings and diversifying beauty-from-within solutions.

Incorporation of digital health platforms and apps into nutricosmetic products enhances consumer engagement and compliance. The integration allows personalized recommendations, progress tracking, and interactive experiences, reshaping consumer interactions and experiences in the market.

Advancements in packaging technologies focus on sustainability and functionality. Eco-friendly and convenient packaging designs improve product appeal, attract environmentally conscious consumers, and drive brand differentiation in the nutricosmetics sector.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Supplements lead the nutricosmetics market, offering diverse formulations and convenience in consumption for beauty-enhancing purposes.

Skin care remains the leading primary function in the nutricosmetics market, driving demand for beauty-enhancing ingestible products and supplements.

Medium prices ($50-$100) lead the nutricosmetics market, offering a balance between affordability and quality in beauty supplements.

Nutricosmetics Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing consumer preference for natural and holistic beauty solutions drives the demand for nutricosmetics, promoting beauty-enhancing supplements and ingestible beauty products.

Growing interest in wellness and anti-aging drives the market, with consumers seeking nutricosmetics offering skincare benefits and overall health improvements.

Ongoing R&D efforts focusing on efficacious formulations and clinically proven ingredients contribute to market growth, emphasizing scientifically backed nutricosmetic products.

The rising demand for personalized beauty solutions drives the trend for tailor-made nutricosmetic products catering to individual skincare needs.

Increasing consumer health consciousness fuels the demand for nutricosmetics, aligning with wellness trends and pursuing a healthy lifestyle.

Global Nutricosmetics Market: Regional Profile

North America leads the market due to a health-conscious population and high disposable income. Key players like Nestlé and Pfizer dominate, offering innovative nutraceuticals and beauty supplements. The region's focus on natural ingredients and growing demand for beauty-from-within solutions fuels market growth.

Europe showcases a robust market driven by a strong beauty and wellness culture. Companies like Croda International and GliSODin Skin Nutrients thrive in this region, emphasizing premium formulations and natural ingredients. Stringent regulations promote consumer trust and contribute to market expansion.

Asia Pacific represents a burgeoning market due to rising disposable incomes and beauty consciousness. Companies like ExcelVite target this region, offering specialized nutricosmetics. Increasing urbanization and beauty trends drive market growth, presenting opportunities for personalized beauty supplements. The region's embrace of traditional ingredients in beauty products further influences market dynamics in nutricosmetics.

Product Portfolio

Blackmores Limited specializes in natural health solutions, offering vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements. Their product portfolio includes a range of dietary supplements, skin care, and health products, focusing on wellness and holistic health through science-backed formulations and sustainable practices.

Beiersdorf AG is a global skincare company renowned for its skincare brands like NIVEA and Eucerin. Their portfolio includes skincare, body care, and cosmetic products, emphasizing innovation, quality, and dermatological expertise for healthy skin solutions.

REVIDERM AG is a leading skincare brand focusing on dermatological solutions and professional skincare treatments. Their product range includes specialized skincare formulations and equipment, offering high-quality cosmetics and treatment options for various skin concerns.

Nutricosmetics Market: Competitive Landscape

The nutricosmetics market showcases robust competition led by prominent players such as Nestlé, Pfizer, and Croda International. These key industry leaders dominate with innovative nutraceutical and skincare formulations, targeting beauty from within.

Emerging entrants like GliSODin Skin Nutrients and ExcelVite contribute to market competitiveness, focusing on natural ingredients and specialized beauty supplements. Intensified competition fosters strategic partnerships, product diversification, and research collaborations, emphasizing advanced formulations and market expansion.

The evolving landscape underscores the growing consumer interest in beauty-enhancing supplements, driving the competitive pursuit of global efficacious, scientifically-backed nutricosmetic solutions. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Herbalife International Inc.

FIT & GLOW HEALTH CARE PVT LTD

GLISODIN SKIN NUTRIENTS

BASF

Functionalab

Activ'Inside

Amway

Blackmores Limited

Beiersdorf AG

REVIDERM AG

Nutricosmetics Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Supplements

Tablet

Capsule

Powder

Beauty Beverages/Drinks

By Primary Function

Skin Care

Sun Care

Anti-aging

Radiance and Glow

Anti-Acne/Pimple

Hair and Nail Care

Weight Management

By Price

Low (Up to 50$)

Medium (50$-100$)

High (Above 100$)

By Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company Websites

Offline

Health and Beauty Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America

