Global Drug Eluting Stent Research Report 2023: A $13.65 Billion Market by 2030 - Technological Advancements in Stent Design and Rising Geriatric Populations Fueling Growth

The global drug eluting stent market size is expected to reach USD 13.65 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 8.4%

An aging population and the increasing prevalence of risk factors such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), complex lesions, diabetes, obesity, and others are expected to drive the demand for drug eluting stents over the forecast period.

Additionally, ongoing technological advancements in stent design, including improvements in coatings and drug delivery mechanisms, are enhancing the safety and efficacy of these devices, making them more appealing to patients and healthcare professionals.



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally has fueled market demand. According to the World Health Federation report in 2022, over half a billion people globally continue to be affected by cardiovascular diseases, with CVD contributing to approximately 20.5 million deaths in 2021, accounting for nearly a third of all deaths globally.

Conditions like coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease are becoming increasingly common, leading to a surge in demand for effective treatment options such as DES. These stents, equipped with drug-coated surfaces, offer patients a minimally invasive solution, effectively preventing restenosis and leading to improved patient outcomes.



The market for drug eluting stents was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with disruptions in the supply chain of medical devices. Since the focus of all major manufacturers was to fight the COVID-19 battle, the revenues of other segments were highly impacted. All notable competitors in the market for coronary stents announced a decline in revenue for their interventional cardiology portfolios, which include coronary stent devices in 2020, owing mostly to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Based on coating, the polymer-based coating segment held the dominant revenue share of 82.9% in 2022. This share can be attributed to its extensive usage in stent development, proven efficacy in drug delivery, and versatility in accommodating various therapeutic agents, making it a preferred choice for manufacturers and healthcare professionals alike. Additionally, continuous advancements in polymer-based coating technology have further solidified its leading position in the market

Based on application, the market for drug eluting stents has been categorized into coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease, with the former accounting for 85.9% of the revenue share in 2022. The growth can be attributed to the high prevalence of coronary artery disease globally, leading to a substantial demand for effective treatment options such as drug eluting stents

The North American region held the largest revenue share of 43.08% in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market through the forecast period. North America has a well-developed and advanced healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region has driven the demand for effective treatment options such as drug eluting stents

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic

Biosensors International

Cook Medical

B. Braun

Biotronik

Lepu Medical Technology

