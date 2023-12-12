Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market to Exceed USD 220.7 Million by 2032 | CAGR of 5.2%

New York, United States , Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Size is to grow from USD 132.3 Million in 2022 to USD 220.7 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the projected period.

Antioxidants are an essential component in the manufacture of cosmetic products. Pollution, free radicals, and other environmental variables are all protected by antioxidants. It also protects the skin's surface from oxidative damage, which can harm it and cause infections, dryness, itching, and other problems. Because a sufficient number of antioxidants in beauty products may minimize the likelihood of any such skin problem, it is now widely used by cosmetic product makers worldwide. The increasing global population is a primary driver of the increase in demand for beauty products. Cosmetics are often seen as necessary and play an essential role in daily life for individuals. The younger generation spends a lot of money on cosmetics. This generation values high-quality skincare and hair care products that make them look better. The antioxidants are made up entirely of natural minerals and vitamins. Antioxidants protect against free radicals, which can degrade amino acids, lipids, and DNA. Dead skin cells hasten aging, resulting in signs of aging such as under-eye circles, dullness, dryness, and a loss of suppleness. Antioxidants can penetrate the skin's innermost layer when used in beauty and skincare products.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the cosmetic antioxidants market due to the temporary shutdown of cosmetic product production factories as well as retail cosmetic stores as a result of the global lockdown imposed in the months following the outbreak of the pandemic. The cosmetic business was entirely shut down, this had a negative impact on the market. However, rising health risks and growing awareness about the benefits of nutritional ingredients in cosmetics as a result of COVID-19 are expected to contribute to market growth in the future.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 150 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Type (Enzymes, Vitamins, BHA, Polyphenols, Carotenoids, Others), By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Make-up, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

The natural segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on the source, the global cosmetic antioxidants market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Among these, the natural segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Natural antioxidants are made from natural resources such as plants, animals, fruits, herbs, and spices. Vitamins, carotenoids, polyphenols, and enzymes are examples of natural antioxidants. Natural products, such as natural antioxidants in cosmetics, are gaining popularity among consumers. During the forecast period, increased awareness about the health risks and negative effects of synthetic products is expected to drive demand for natural cosmetic antioxidants.

The vitamins segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global cosmetic antioxidants market is segmented into enzymes, vitamins, BHA, polyphenols, carotenoids, and others. Among these, the vitamins segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Vitamins protect the skin from a variety of skin problems as well as harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Vitamins aid in the quickest recovery as well as the treatment of skin disorders and in avoiding additional damage. Vitamins in cosmetics act as damage protectors against free radicals produced by UV radiation and environmental pollutants. Similarly, certain vitamins have anti-inflammatory properties, which protect against skin damage.

The skin care segment is expected to hold the rapid revenue growth of the global Cosmetic Antioxidants market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global cosmetic antioxidants market is classified into skin care, hair care, make-up, and others. Among these, the skin care segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Growing population, simple availability of items at cheap prices, and numerous concerns about skin disorders and infections. Consumers over the age of 30 are notably adding these products to their routine. Furthermore, the availability of many branded products in retail stores and shopping malls at lower prices and discounts drives global demand for cosmetic products.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share of more than 33.8% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the largest market share more than 33.8% over the forecast period. This is due to the growing population in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Asia Pacific is the most populous region, accounting for more than 60% of the global population. As a result, the increasing population boosts demand for cosmetic and personal care products across the Asia Pacific region, driving the global cosmetic antioxidants market during the forecast period. In addition, the Asia Pacific cosmetic market is growing due to an increase in the number of working women, as well as increased expenditure by consumers on cosmetic and personal care products as the region's young population grows. The North American market is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The presence of multi-million cosmetic manufacturers in North America is causing the global cosmetic antioxidants market to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. People in the United States are consuming healthful and nutritionally based cosmetic products. The rising retail segment in North America is additionally increasing the global cosmetics market. This factor is expected to fuel the demand for cosmetic antioxidants in North America during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:



The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market include BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, Kemin Industries, Inc., Barentz International BV, Eastman Chemical Company, Ashland Global Holdings, BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas S.L., Koninklijke DSM N.V., SEPPIC and among others.

Recent Market Developments

In July 2023, the company acquired Novachem, an Argentinian sustainable cosmetic actives innovator, to strengthen its portfolio of sustainable cosmetic active ingredients. Novachem's innovative and scientifically proven portfolio of biotechnological, natural, and sustainable cosmetic actives will enhance Evonik's System Solutions offerings.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global cosmetic antioxidants market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, Source Analysis

Natural

Synthetic

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, Type Analysis

Enzymes

Vitamins

BHA

Polyphenols

Carotenoids

Others

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, Application Analysis

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make-up

Others

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



