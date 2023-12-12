Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market projected to reach USD 48.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - professed by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market ” , By Offerings (Software, Hardware {Sensors, Controllers, Cameras, Projectors and Displays, Others}, Services {Managed Services, Professional Services}), Devices Type (Interactive Whiteboards, Mobile Computing Devices, Head Mounted Displays, Gesture Tracing Device {Head Up Displays, Handheld Devices} Projectors & Display Walls, Others), Application (Classroom Learning, Corporate Learning Management, Certifications, E-Learning, Virtual Field Trips, Student Recruitment, Others), End Use (Academic Institutions {K-12, Higher Education}, Corporates {Healthcare & Life Science, Retail & E-commerce, Telecommunication & IT, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Others}) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 16.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 48.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 16.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Services, Devices Type, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sony Samsung Electronics Sample of Companies Covered HTC Google Microsoft

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) in Education market is experiencing a robust surge driven by the transformative impact of immersive technologies on the educational landscape. As educational institutions increasingly recognize the potential of AR and VR in enhancing learning experiences, the market witnesses a steady adoption across various levels of education. The demand is propelled by the growing need for interactive and engaging educational content, fostering student participation and comprehension. AR/VR applications are revolutionizing traditional teaching methods by providing simulated environments, virtual field trips, and interactive 3D models, thereby catering to diverse learning styles. The market is witnessing a proliferation of innovative solutions, from virtual labs for science experiments to immersive historical simulations, aimed at creating more dynamic and effective learning environments. As technology continues to advance, and the cost of AR/VR devices decreases, the market is poised for further expansion, with the potential to reshape the future of education by making it more personalized, interactive, and globally accessible.

Major Vendors in the Global Augmented and Virtual Reality In Education Market:

Sony

Samsung Electronics

HTC

Google

Microsoft

Panasonic

Hitachi

Barco

LG Electronics

Veative Labs

Cisco

Blackboard

Dell

IBM

Saba Software

Oracle

Edvance360

Electa Communications

BrainCert

SKYPREP

Impero Software

WizIQ

BigBlueButton

Digital Samba

TutorRoom

Growing demand for immersive and engaging learning experiences

The escalating demand for immersive and engaging learning experiences stands as a primary driver for the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) in Education market. Traditional teaching methods are being revolutionized as educators and institutions increasingly recognize the transformative potential of these technologies. AR and VR applications bring subjects to life by creating interactive and three-dimensional learning environments, captivating students and fostering a deeper understanding of complex concepts. The shift towards experiential learning, where students can virtually explore historical sites, conduct simulated science experiments, or participate in interactive simulations, is a response to the growing awareness that such experiences significantly enhance comprehension and retention. This demand is pushing the adoption of AR/VR solutions across various educational levels, driving innovation in content creation and delivery and positioning these technologies as integral tools for shaping the future of education.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Integrating real-time insights into interactive learning platforms to personalize and improve the learning experience

Growing demand for virtual Field trips to museum.

Opportunities:

Developing Personalization and Adaptability

Gamification and Motivational Learning

Enhanced Collaboration and Communication.

Increasing Experiential Learning

The prevailing trend of increasing experiential learning is a driving force behind the growth of the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) in Education market. Educational institutions are increasingly embracing these immersive technologies to move beyond traditional classroom settings and provide students with hands-on, real-world experiences. AR and VR applications enable experiential learning by creating virtual environments where students can actively engage with educational content, conduct experiments, and explore simulations. This trend is rooted in the understanding that experiential learning not only enhances comprehension but also cultivates critical thinking and problem-solving skills. As a result, the Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education market is witnessing a surge in demand for solutions that facilitate interactive and immersive learning experiences, fostering a paradigm shift towards more engaging and effective educational approaches.

North America dominates the market for Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market.

North America has emerged as the dominant force in the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) in Education market due to a confluence of several factors. The region boasts a robust technological infrastructure and a high level of digital literacy, facilitating the integration and adoption of AR and VR technologies in educational settings. Secondly, North America is home to a significant number of key market players and innovators in the AR/VR space, fostering a dynamic ecosystem of research, development, and implementation. Additionally, the region's education system places a strong emphasis on innovation and technology, with many institutions actively seeking to enhance learning experiences through immersive technologies. Moreover, favorable government initiatives and investments in educational technology further propel the growth of AR/VR adoption. This combination of technological readiness, a thriving innovation landscape, and a proactive educational environment positions North America at the forefront of the AR/VR in Education market.

Classroom Learning Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on the Application segment categorized into Classroom Learning, Corporate Learning Management, Certifications, E-Learning, Virtual Field Trips, Student Recruitment, Others. The Classroom Learning application segment commands a major share in the application of Augmented and Virtual Reality in the Education Market primarily due to its ability to revolutionize traditional teaching methods and create dynamic, interactive learning environments. AR and VR technologies in the classroom setting enhance engagement by offering immersive experiences, such as virtual field trips, 3D models, and simulations, which significantly enrich the educational process. These applications cater to diverse learning styles, making complex subjects more accessible and fostering a deeper understanding among students. The interactive nature of AR/VR in classroom learning not only captures students' attention but also encourages active participation, collaboration, and critical thinking. As educators increasingly recognize the transformative impact of these technologies on student outcomes, the Classroom Learning application segment continues to dominate the market, positioning AR and VR as integral tools for shaping the future of education.

