Macrophage Markers Market's Personal Care Segment Witnessed A Rapid Growth | Says InsightAce Research Study

Jersey City, NJ, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Macrophage Markers Market - (By Marker Type (CD68, CD163, CD206, CD14, CD11b, CD64, CD11c, Others), By Application (Research Use, Diagnostic Use and Drug Development), By Disease Area (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Others), By End User (Research Institutes and Academic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories and Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Macrophage Markers Market is valued at US$ 240.64 Million in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 439.65 Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Proteins present on the surface of macrophages are known as macrophage markers. They are used to detect and investigate macrophages, a type of white blood cell that is crucial in the immune system. Macrophage markers have numerous applications, including cancer research, medication development, and clinical diagnostics. The global macrophage marker market is estimated to rise significantly within the forecast period, owing to rising immunology R&D investments. Because of the increasing occurrence of severe diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders, drug companies are developing novel therapy techniques that target macrophages.

This is predicted to increase the need for macrophage markers in research labs. Another important factor boosting market growth is the increasing number of preclinical and clinical trials. Technological advancements have greatly enhanced the detection and analysis of macrophage markers. Flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, and molecular imaging have all improved in terms of sensitivity, specificity, and accessibility. These developments allow researchers and clinicians to detect and analyze macrophage markers with greater accuracy and efficiency, driving market expansion.





Recent Developments:

In Dec 2021, Carisma Therapeutics partnered with Merck (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) to conduct a clinical study. The study aims to assess the effectiveness of Carisma's targeted chimeric antigen receptor macrophages (CAR-M) in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for treating cancers that overexpress human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Macrophage Markers Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 240.64 Million Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 439.65 Million Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 7.11% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Marker Type, Disease Area, Application, End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea





Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Various dynamic aspects drive the macrophage markers market's growth and evolution. These dynamics include market trends, problems, opportunities, and the market's overall ecosystem. The field of medicine is increasingly shifting towards personalized approaches, where treatment strategies are tailored to individual patients. Macrophage markers can help identify specific macrophage populations and their functional characteristics, providing valuable information for personalized treatment decisions. The growing adoption of personalized medicine is fueling the demand for macrophage markers.

Challenges:

Macrophages are a very diverse and heterogeneous cell population that exhibits plasticity and functional differences depending on tissue location, activation state, and illness environment. This complexity makes accurately describing and characterizing macrophage subgroups using specific markers difficult. The lack of consensus on defining macrophage subsets and their markers hampers standardization and comparability across studies. Moreover, the limited availability of well-validated antibodies for macrophage markers hinders the accuracy and reliability of macrophage research.

Regional Trends:

The North American macrophage Markers Market is expected to record a major market revenue share, and it is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The region is at the forefront of technological development and adoption. The market is being driven by advancements in flow cytometry, imaging techniques, and molecular biology methodologies, which improve the precision and efficiency of macrophage marker analysis. The region hosts numerous clinical trials and drug development programs. Macro- and micro-environmental analysis, including the characterization of macrophages, is crucial in evaluating treatment responses and developing novel therapeutics, stimulating the market.





Segmentation of Macrophage Markers Market-

By Marker Type-

CD68

CD163

CD206

CD14

CD11b

CD64

CD11c

Others

By Application-

Research Use

Diagnostic Use

Drug Development

By Disease Type-

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Others

By End User

Research Institutes and Academic Centers,

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies,

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories and Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





