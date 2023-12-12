Global Incontinence Care Products Market Forecast to 2028 - Environmental Concerns Related to Disposal of Incontinence Products

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Incontinence Care Products (ICP) Market by Product (Absorbents (Bed Protectors, Pads & Guards), Non-absorbents (Catheters, Drainage Bags)), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), Distribution Channel, End User - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The incontinence care products market is valued at an estimated USD 12.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Incontinence care products play a major role in helping elderly patients live a confident and comfortable life. Hence, the presence of the geriatric population and the rise in chronic conditions are driving the growth of the market.
Female segment is projected to witness highest growth rate in the incontinence care products market, by gender, during the forecast period
The incontinence care products market is segmented into female and male, on the basis of gender. The female segment in incontinence care products is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the rising incidence of incontinence in the female population due to factors such as menopause, pregnancy. Incontinence is a common condition affecting nearly 50% of adult women across the globe. The prevalence of incontinence is known to increase with age, with up to 75% of women above 65 years reporting an episode of incontinence such as urine leakage.
Disposable segment is projected to register highest growth rate in the incontinence care products market, by usage, during the forecast period
The global incontinence care products market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment is expected to grow at the highest rate within the incontinence care products market. The surge in demand for disposable incontinence products is attributed to various factors such as ease of use, comparatively low priced, less maintenance, and easily availability.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region incontinence care products market
The global incontinence care products market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging countries in Asia Pacific such as China and India have been investing in developing their healthcare infrastructure, coupled with the presence of large target population. These factors are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for incontinence care products companies operating in this region.
The report provides insights on the following :
- Analysis of key drivers (increasing geriatric population with chronic medical conditions, significant prevalence of incontinence, growing attention to personal hygiene. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income), restraints (social stigma associated with incontinence care products and environmental concerns related to their disposal), opportunities (development of bio-based super absorbent polymers and risimg adoption of smart diapers), and challenges (underreporting of fecal incontinence and disparities in reimbursement for incontinence care products) influencing the growth of the incontinence care products market
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the incontinence care products market.
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the incontinence care products market across varied regions.
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the incontinence care products market
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Essity Aktiebolag (publ) (Sweden), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), HARTMANN (Germany), and Ontex BV (Belgium)among others in the incontinence care products market strategies.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Geriatric Population with Chronic Medical Conditions
- Significant Prevalence of Incontinence
- Growing Attention to Personal Hygiene
- Rapid Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income
Restraints
- Social Stigma Associated with Incontinence Care Products
- Environmental Concerns Related to Disposal of Incontinence Products
Opportunities
- Development of Bio-Based Superabsorbent Polymers
- Rising Adoption of Smart Diapers
Challenges
- Underreporting of Fecal Incontinence
- Disparities in Reimbursement for Incontinence Care Products
