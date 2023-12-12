Airport Logistics Systems Market Exclusive Research Report 2023-2031

Jersey City, NJ, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Airport Logistics Systems Market - (By Offering (Airport Baggage Handling Systems (Check-in Systems, Conveyors, Scanner Systems, Security Screening, Sorting Systems, Early Baggage Storage, Baggage Transport Systems, Baggage Reclaim Carousels, Other Airport Baggage Handling Systems), Aviation Cargo Management Systems (Warehouse and Operational Management Systems, Freight Information Systems, Aviation Cargo Screening Systems, Cargo Sales and Reservation Management Systems, Other Aviation Cargo Management Systems), Services (Support and Maintenance, System Integration and Deployment, Consulting)), Technology (IoT, RFID, AI/ML/DL, big data, robotics & automated systems, Scanners & Detectors, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Airport Logistics Systems Market is valued at US$ 4.00 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 9.11 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.85% during the forecast period of 2023-2031

Airport logistics refers to the structure and administration of data and assets that benefit airport users. A broad range of airport users, including passengers, cargo service users, airlines, restaurants, shops, and others, are referred to as "customers" in this study. The air transportation system, which includes conveying persons, goods, and mail via aeroplane, relies heavily on airports. The airport logistics systems market ensures the proper operation and seamless flow of commodities within airports globally.

The airport's luggage, cargo, and other product handling systems incorporate a wide range of technology and processes to facilitate these items' storage, transit, and processing. The need for sophisticated airport logistics systems is skyrocketing due to the rising number of passengers and the need to provide a first-rate experience during flights. However, possible roadblocks to the market's growth include worries about the security of data management systems and the ever-increasing cost of aviation fuel.





In Nov 2023, Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s second flag carrier, announced a technology partnership with IBM to create a technology foundation for the new airline. The collaboration oversaw a hybrid cloud approach and integrated over 50 airline industry solutions and technological capabilities, including security, infrastructure, integration, and data platforms.

In July 2022, Siemens Logistics sold its parcel and mail business to the Körber Group. As a result, the company has decided to shift its attention towards developing products specifically designed for airport baggage and freight management. The logistics company will now optimize its operations to concentrate on the airport sector, with a specific emphasis on automation and digitalization.

List of Prominent Players in the Airport Logistics Systems Market:



Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Vanderlande Industries Holding B.V. (Netherlands)

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd.

Champ Cargosystems S.A. (A Subsidiary of SITA)

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Unisys Corporation (U.S.)

IBS Software Services Private Limited (India)

Kale Logistics Solutions (India)

ALS Logistics Solutions (UAE)

Lödige Industries GmbH (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Grenzebach Group (Germany)

Logplan LLC (U.S.)

SITA (Switzerland)

BCS Group (New Zealand)

ALSTEF Automation SA (France)

Fives Group (France)

Babcock International Group PLC (UK)

Glidepath Group (New Zealand)

Transnorm System GmbH (Germany)

Swissport International AG (Switzerland)

Other





Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The increasing need for airport logistics systems market is driven by the widespread presence of budget airlines, advancements in transportation solutions, enhanced security measures, globalization, the emergence of new communication technologies, & the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT). In addition, the main players in the market see green freight, blockchain technology for freight management, cloud computing, and big data analytics as the most important factors fueling their expansion.

Challenges:

The prime challenge is strict regulations and high costs, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of the airport logistics systems market. Concerns about cybercrime and data breaches are growing as airports depend more and more on digital technologies and are more linked to one another. The safety and security of airport logistics systems depend on strong cybersecurity safeguards and data protection. In addition, Growing businesses often hesitate to expand into new markets due to infrastructure concerns. Even more so, a lack of resources, such as competent consulting analysts and experts, can slow the growth of the Airport Logistics System industry. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the aviation industry has seen a decline in both passenger and freight shipments. Airports have prioritized immediate recovery needs and are striving to overcome financial constraints, which has led to decreased investment in airport logistics systems.

Regional Trends:

The North American airport logistics systems market is anticipated to record a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to the area's heavily invested airports and logistics networks and its long-standing aviation industry. The development of state-of-the-art infrastructure, including major airports, allows for the opening of new markets. Besides, Europe had a considerable share in the market because of the severe safety regulations and thriving aviation industry. The region's airports prioritize efficiency, customer happiness, and sustainability, which drives the increasing demand for modern logistics systems.





Segmentation of Airport Logistics Systems Market-

By Offering-

Airport Baggage Handling Systems Check-in Systems Conveyors Scanner Systems Security Screening Sorting Systems Early Baggage Storage Baggage Transport Systems Baggage Reclaim Carousels Other Airport Baggage Handling Systems

Aviation Cargo Management Systems Warehouse and Operational Management Systems Freight Information Systems Aviation Cargo Screening Systems Cargo Sales and Reservation Management Systems Other Aviation Cargo Management Systems

Services Support and Maintenance System Integration and Deployment Consulting



By Technology-

IoT

AI/ML/DL

RFID

Big Data

Robotics & Automated Systems

Scanners & Detectors

Other Technologies

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

