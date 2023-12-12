Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell Market 2023-2030 - Advancement in Fuel Cell Technology and Reduced Production Costs Propel Market Growth

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (High Temperature, Low Temperature), By Material (Membrane Electrode Assembly, Hardware), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global proton exchange membrane fuel cell market size is expected to reach USD 13.85 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The rising pressure across the globe to reduce carbon emissions through supporting energy safety is a factor supporting the growth of the PEMFC market. Government funding is being exchanged by business funding and which in turn displayed positive growth throughout the projected period. PEMFC is expected to emerge as the most dominant form of fuel cell owing to its ability to suit both transportation and stationary applications. It is a popular choice for transportation applications due to its unique characteristics that make it a suitable alternative to conventional power sources. Unlike other fuel cell technologies, PEMFCs can start quickly. This feature is crucial for applications in the transportation sector where quick startups are essential.



The market is likely to witness strategic alliances to expand end-user segments in emerging markets. Public-private partnerships are expected to be critical for attaining an economically viable technological shift. The introduction of sustainable technologies to replace the existing power generation technologies is anticipated to lead to high costs, which is projected to challenge the innovations carried out by key market players like Intelligent Energy Limited, Plug Power Inc., ITM Power PLC, Ballard Power Systems, PowerCell Sweden AB, Cummins Inc.



Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the portable segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2022 and is further expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a substantial rate throughout the forecast period. Japan is expected to account for the maximum share in the Asia-Pacific region

Automotive segment dominated the industry, accounting for 63.84% of total market revenue in 2022

High-temperature segment accounted for the largest share of 59.39% in the market in 2022

North America is likely to display a substantial growth rate during the projected period

Market Driver Impact Analysis

Increasing Demand for Clean and renewable energy sources

Advancement in fuel cell technology and reduced production costs

Market Restraint Impact Analysis

Limited Hydrogen Infrastructure

