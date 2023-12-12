Automatic Content Recognition Market Report 2023-2030 - Rising Use of Audio Content Recognition Systems for Preventing Copyright Infringement is Fueling the Segment's Growth

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Content Recognition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Services), By Content, By Platform, By Technology, By Industry Vertical, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automatic content recognition market size is estimated to reach USD 8.45 billion by 2030, registering an estimated CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2030. The significant growth is attributed to the increase in developments in smart TVs and streaming devices, upsurge in the use of automatic content recognition by media and entertainment companies, and the demand for audience measurement and analytics. Advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence and their significance in analyzing vast amounts of data and recognizing patterns and trends are expected to encourage market growth in upcoming years.







The primary function of automatic content recognition (ACR) technology is to identify and analyze audio, video, or other content in real-time, instigating its usage across various industries, especially media & entertainment. Several market players are keen on providing innovative and efficient ACR technology solutions to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Google LLC provides Vision AI, which comprises an innovative and fully managed development environment, Vertex AI Vision. It helps users create computer vision applications or derive insights from images and videos with pre-trained APIs, AutoML, or custom models.



ACR is used to identify content consumers view in real-time, allowing advertisers to deliver more relevant and targeted advertisements. It plays a substantial role in delivering targeted ads to consumers. The responsible use of ACR technology in advertising can benefit consumers and companies as long as privacy and security are maintained.



ACR technology works across various media platforms, including linear cable television, CTV systems, and video games. The marketing and advertising efforts in different industries, such as consumer electronics, BFSI, retail and e-commerce, etc., can benefit from using ACR technology for targeted advertising. The share of TV and other digital ad spending is further projected to create opportunities for the market. For instance, according to the Dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts, 2023, the digital spend is anticipated to reach US$424.3 billion by the end of 2023, accounting for about 58.3% of all advertising spend.



In terms of component, the software segment held the largest revenue share of over 74% in 2022 owing to the rising demand for ACR software, which identifies and gathers TV viewership data

In terms of content, the audio segment held the largest revenue share of over 41% in 2022. The rising use of audio content recognition systems for preventing copyright infringement is fueling the segment's growth

In terms of platform, the over-the-top (OTT) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of around 18% from 2023 to 2030, owing to an upsurge in worldwide usage of smart devices and content streaming services

In terms of technology, the optical character recognition (OCR) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of around 17% over the forecast period due to the growing need for digital documentation

In terms of industry vertical, the media & entertainment segment captured a sizeable share of around 23% in 2022 owing to the proliferation of mobile TV and multi-screen services for content viewing and the rise of video-on-demand (VOD), over-the-top (OTT), and subscription-based streaming services

In terms of end-use, the ad-tracking segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period owing to the constantly evolving AdTech landscape and the need for improved targeting and enhanced advertising strategies

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR of over 18% over the forecast period, owing to the surge in content consumption in the region

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global





