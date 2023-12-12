Microbiology Testing Market Report and Competitive Analysis to 2030 - Market to Reach $8.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiology Testing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global microbiology testing market looks promising with opportunities in the respiratory diseases, bloodstream infection, gastrointestinal diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, urinary tract infections, and periodontal diseases markets. The global microbiology testing market is expected to reach an estimated $8.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing burden of infectious diseases and outbreak of epidemics, on-going technological advancements in microbiology testing, and growing government as well as private-public funding for research on infectious diseases.

Microbiology Testing Market Insights

The report forecasts that instruments will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to increasing testing volume and on-going technological advancements.

Within this market, respiratory diseases is expected to witness the highest growth due to the covid-19 pandemic and growing requirement to identify and manage other respiratory ailments.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of advanced healthcare facilities and existence of key market players in the region.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates : Microbiology testing market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

: Microbiology testing market size estimation in terms of value ($B). Trend and Forecast Analysis : Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions. Segmentation Analysis : Microbiology testing market size by various segments, such as by product, test type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

: Microbiology testing market size by various segments, such as by product, test type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B). Regional Analysis : Microbiology testing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

: Microbiology testing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, test types, applications, end uses, and regions for the microbiology testing market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, test types, applications, end uses, and regions for the microbiology testing market. Strategic Analysis : This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the microbiology testing market.

: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the microbiology testing market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The study includes a forecast for the global microbiology testing by product, test type, application, end use, and region.



Microbiology Testing Market by Product:

Instruments

Reagents

Microbiology Testing Market by Test Type:

Bacterial

Viral

Fungal

Microbiology Testing Market by Application:

Respiratory Diseases

Bloodstream Infection

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Urinary Tract Infections

Periodontal Diseases

Others

Microbiology Testing Market by End Use:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Microbiology Testing Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Microbiology Testing Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies microbiology testing companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the microbiology testing companies profiled in this report include-

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories

Becton and Dickinson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Bruker Corporation

Hologic Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Biomerieux

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Microbiology Testing Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Microbiology Testing Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Microbiology Testing Market by Product

3.3.1: Instruments

3.3.2: Reagents

3.4: Global Microbiology Testing Market by Test Type

3.4.1: Bacterial

3.4.2: Viral

3.4.3: Fungal

3.5: Global Microbiology Testing Market by Application

3.5.1: Respiratory Diseases

3.5.2: Bloodstream Infection

3.5.3: Gastrointestinal Diseases

3.5.4: Sexually Transmitted Diseases

3.5.5: Urinary Tract Infections

3.5.6: Periodontal Diseases

3.5.7: Others

3.6: Global Microbiology Testing Market by End Use

3.6.1: Hospitals

3.6.2: Diagnostic Centers

3.6.3: Academic & Research Institutes

3.6.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Microbiology Testing Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Microbiology Testing Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Microbiology Testing Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

