Microbiology Testing Market Report and Competitive Analysis to 2030 - Market to Reach $8.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiology Testing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the global microbiology testing market looks promising with opportunities in the respiratory diseases, bloodstream infection, gastrointestinal diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, urinary tract infections, and periodontal diseases markets. The global microbiology testing market is expected to reach an estimated $8.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030.
The major drivers for this market are increasing burden of infectious diseases and outbreak of epidemics, on-going technological advancements in microbiology testing, and growing government as well as private-public funding for research on infectious diseases.
Microbiology Testing Market Insights
- The report forecasts that instruments will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to increasing testing volume and on-going technological advancements.
- Within this market, respiratory diseases is expected to witness the highest growth due to the covid-19 pandemic and growing requirement to identify and manage other respiratory ailments.
- North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of advanced healthcare facilities and existence of key market players in the region.
Key Report Features
- Market Size Estimates: Microbiology testing market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
- Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
- Segmentation Analysis: Microbiology testing market size by various segments, such as by product, test type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).
- Regional Analysis: Microbiology testing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
- Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, test types, applications, end uses, and regions for the microbiology testing market.
- Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the microbiology testing market.
- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.
The study includes a forecast for the global microbiology testing by product, test type, application, end use, and region.
Microbiology Testing Market by Product:
- Instruments
- Reagents
Microbiology Testing Market by Test Type:
- Bacterial
- Viral
- Fungal
Microbiology Testing Market by Application:
- Respiratory Diseases
- Bloodstream Infection
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Sexually Transmitted Diseases
- Urinary Tract Infections
- Periodontal Diseases
- Others
Microbiology Testing Market by End Use:
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
Microbiology Testing Market by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of the World
Microbiology Testing Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies microbiology testing companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the microbiology testing companies profiled in this report include-
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton and Dickinson
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Bruker Corporation
- Hologic Corporation
- Danaher Corporation
- Biomerieux
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Agilent Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Microbiology Testing Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Microbiology Testing Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Microbiology Testing Market by Product
3.3.1: Instruments
3.3.2: Reagents
3.4: Global Microbiology Testing Market by Test Type
3.4.1: Bacterial
3.4.2: Viral
3.4.3: Fungal
3.5: Global Microbiology Testing Market by Application
3.5.1: Respiratory Diseases
3.5.2: Bloodstream Infection
3.5.3: Gastrointestinal Diseases
3.5.4: Sexually Transmitted Diseases
3.5.5: Urinary Tract Infections
3.5.6: Periodontal Diseases
3.5.7: Others
3.6: Global Microbiology Testing Market by End Use
3.6.1: Hospitals
3.6.2: Diagnostic Centers
3.6.3: Academic & Research Institutes
3.6.4: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Microbiology Testing Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Microbiology Testing Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Microbiology Testing Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1p5kwa
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.