Lateral Flow Assay Market Report and Competitive Analysis to 2030 - Promising Market Outlook with Opportunities in Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics, Food Safety Testing and Drug Development

The future of the global lateral flow assay market looks promising with opportunities in the clinical testing, veterinary diagnostics, food safety & environment testing, and drug development & quality testing markets. The global lateral flow assay market is expected to reach an estimated $13.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increased use of home-based lateral flow assay kits, growth in government initiatives to promote health awareness, and rising demand for point-of-care testing.

The report forecasts that kits & reagents will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its growing adoption for infectious disease testing as they are affordable and easy to use.

Within this market, food safety & environment testing is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing inclination of food and beverage industry from lab-based conventional microiology procedures towards rapid LFA tests.

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to the surge in the prevalence of different infectious diseases, larger patient base, and great affordability as high disposable income in the region.

Lateral Flow Assay Market by Product:

Kits & Reagents

Lateral Flow Readers

Lateral Flow Assay Market by Technique:

Sandwich Assays

Competitive Assays

Multiplex Detection Assays

Lateral Flow Assay Market by Application:

Clinical Testing

Veterinary Diagnostics

Food Safety & Environment Testing

Drug Development & Quality Testing

Lateral Flow Assay Market by End Use:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Lateral Flow Assay Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies lateral flow assay companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the lateral flow assay companies profiled in this report include-

Siemens

Hologic

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories

Biomerieux

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Becton And Dickinson

Perkinelmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific



