Global Melanoma Treatment Market Report 2023 - Developments in Early Detection Tools Drives Growth

The global market for melanoma treatment was estimated to reach $6.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $12.1 billion through 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The melanoma treatment market is segment based on type of treatment, type of therapeutics, treatment by stage and by region. Major players in the market include Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb and Novartis. Apart from the major players there are also small biotech companies such as Erasca, HUYABIO International and IO Biotech that have promising drug candidates in the pipeline, which should push market growth during the forecast period.

The North American region accounted for the highest share of the global market, followed by Europe. In the North American and European regions, key growth factors include increasing prevalence of melanoma, high healthcare expenditures, increasing number of drug approvals, strong pipelines, increasing public awareness and government support. Based on type of treatment, therapeutics accounted for the highest market share in 2022. Based on stage, localized stage accounted for the highest market share in 2022. In the therapeutics segment, immunotherapies accounted for the highest market share in 2022.

The majority of melanoma patients are diagnosed in the localized stage of the disease, for which surgery is the mainstay of treatment. Since 2011, agents such as immunotherapies and targeted therapies have been approved to treat advanced melanoma, increasing patient survival rates. Five-year overall survival (OS) rates for metastatic melanoma have increased substantially, from less than 10% before 2011, to 40% to 50% post-approval of novel therapies. Before novel therapies were introduced, patients received standard chemotherapy, for which the survival rates are than 5% to 6%. Thus, the development of novel treatments, in particular the immunomodulating monoclonal antibodies or the immune-checkpoint inhibitors (anti-CTLA-4, anti-PD-1/PD-L1) and small molecule-targeted therapies (BRAF and MEK inhibitors), has revolutionized the prognosis for patients with advanced melanoma. These targeted and immunotherapies have been approved for use either as monotherapy or as combination therapies with better outcomes.

Despite the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy targeting CTLA4 and PD1/PDL1, a considerable portion of patients (nearly 40%), including those with melanoma, did not respond to immunotherapy. As a result, attention has turned towards exploring different inhibitory targets and suppressive mechanisms present within the tumor microenvironment.

The pipeline for melanoma is strong, with first-in-class molecules that have novel targets. The pipeline also focuses on personalized treatment approaches such as cell therapy and vaccines which aim at treating the disease and reduce the recurrence.

The following market factors are increasing, which is boosting market growth: prevalence of melanoma, strategic initiatives, technological advancements, product launches, early detection tools, patient advocacy groups and public awareness. However, factors restricting market growth include the high cost of treatment, stringent regulations and resistance or poor response to therapies.

The Report Includes

30 data tables and 18 additional tables

An overview of the global market for melanoma treatment

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Description of various treatment options such as chemotherapy, surgical resection, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies; and various treatment approaches for the betterment of patient's overall health

A look at the advancements in the genetic profiling of melanocytes and identification of novel molecules that involved in melanoma's development

Information on new potential therapeutic target discovery; and description of novel immune checkpoint inhibitors, adoptive cell therapy and engineered TCR therapy

Coverage of innovation, technological advancements, and the launch of novel products from market players

Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and product pipeline of the industry, and discussion on ESG challenges in the pharmaceutical industry and ESG practices in the melanoma treatment market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Amgen, Roche, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., BMS, and Novartis AG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

Risk Factors, Causes and Prevention

Symptoms

Pathophysiology and Clinical Subtypes

Prognosis

Epidemiology

Diagnosis

Biopsy

Laboratory Tests

Blood Tests

Imaging Tests

Treatment

Immunotherapy

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors

CTLA-4 inhibitors

LAG-3 Inhibitors

Interleukin-2 (IL-2, Proleukin)

Virus Therapy

BRAF inhibitors:

MEK Inhibitors

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Market Factors

Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Melanoma Technological Advancements and Product Launches Strategic Initiatives Developments in Early Detection Tools Patient Advocacy Groups and Awareness

Market Restraints High Cost of Treatment Stringent Regulations Resistance to Therapies

Market Opportunities

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Type

Surgery

Wide Excision

Mohs Surgery

Amputation

Lymph Node Dissection

Therapeutics

Therapeutics by Type

Radiation Therapy

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Disease Stage

Localized Disease

Regional Disease

Distant Disease

Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8: Sustainability: An ESG Perspective

ESG Challenges in the Pharmaceutical Industry

ESG Practices in the Market for Melanoma Therapeutics

Case Study

Research Viewpoint

Chapter 9: Emerging Technologies/ Developments

Novel Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Adoptive Cell Therapy

Engineered TCR Therapy

Vaccines

Targeted Therapy

Chapter 10: Regulatory Landscape and Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 11: Patent Analysis

Chapter 12: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13: Company Profiles

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Erasca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Huyabio International

Iovance Biotherapeutics

IO Biotech

Merck & Co. Inc.

Moderna Ina.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

