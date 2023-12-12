FLUBLOK: A Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine for Adults Aged 18 and Older - Drug Insights and Market Forecast to 2032

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza in the six major markets. A detailed picture of the FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza in the 6MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT market forecast analysis for seasonal influenza in the 6MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in seasonal influenza.



Drug Summary



FLUBLOK is a quadrivalent influenza vaccine for adults aged 18 and older. It is the only recombinant protein-based influenza vaccine approved by the FDA. FLUBLOK is currently sold in the US, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, with continued global expansion planned over the next several years.



FLUZONE High-dose Quadrivalent, designed specifically to provide greater protection against influenza for people aged 65 and older, was approved by the FDA in November 2019. It has now fully replaced FLUZONE High-dose TRIVALENT and contains two Influenza A and two Influenza B strains at 60 g/strain.



FLUZONE: QIV HD is a higher dose quadrivalent influenza vaccine licensed in the US and Europe for the elderly population, who do not respond as well to standard-dose influenza vaccines due to aging of the immune system (immuno-senescence). A Phase III trial is ongoing to evaluate safety and efficacy in the pediatric population, and according to the company, this Phase III trial is a registrational trial.



FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT Analytical Perspective

In-depth FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza in the six major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for seasonal influenza is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT dominance.

Other emerging products for seasonal influenza are expected to give tough market competition to FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT in seasonal influenza.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the FLUBLOK QUADRIVALENT in seasonal influenza.

