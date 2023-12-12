Portable Fuel Cell Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, and Emerging Trends Outlook Report

Pune, India, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global portable fuel cell market size is set to gain momentum due to the high-density power fuel-cell type quality to off-grid operation. Besides, the increasing steady technology in the fuel cell industry drives the market size globally. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled “Portable Fuel Cell Market, 2023-2030."

Portable fuel cells are mainly used in automotive sector and electronic devices such as mobiles, laptops, and others. It functions like a battery and does not require recharging or does not run out of charging. The fuel cell keeps working as long as the oxidant is supplied. It uses chemical substances as a source of fuel or sometimes uses oxygen or hydrogen as chemical fuel.

Notable Industry Development:

20 April 2020 – Doosan Mobility Innovation expanded the capacity of distribution and production of hydrogen fuel cells. This strategy enabled the company to create synergy in the hydrogen-related business segment.

Request Sample Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/portable-fuel-cell-market-105700

Drivers & Restraints:

Global Demand for Steady Technology to Promote Portable Fuel Cell Adoption

Portable fuel cell market growth is rising due to the growing adoption of steady technology in the fuel cell sector which is augmenting the adoption of portable fuel cells. In addition, the availability of various types of fuels to power the fuel cells will drive the market expansion.

However, the variability in the distribution and storage of different fuel types could hamper the growth prospects during 2023-2030.

COVID-19 Impact:

Slowdown of Key End-use Verticals Impacted Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic caused severe disruptions across key end-use sectors including automotive, electronics, and utilities, thereby affecting the portable fuel cell market growth during the pandemic period. Due to labor shortages, stricter protocols, and supply chain hurdles, a decline in industrial and transportation activity was observed. On account of these factors, the market experienced a downward growth trend during the pandemic.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/portable-fuel-cell-market-105700

Report Coverage

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Market Segmentation:

In terms of fuel type, the market is broken down into methanol or diesel fuel, hydrogen fuel, and others.

By end-user industry type, the market is divided into electronics, automotive, utilities, and others.

Region-wise, the market is segregated into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Demand for Clean Energy in Asia Pacific to Augment Market Share

Portable fuel cell market share is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa in terms of region. Asia Pacific holds the majority of the market share globally due to the increasing demand for cleaner energy in Japan, India, and other countries. Japan will experience significant growth in the market due to growing demand from the residential and transportation sectors.

North America and Europe are witnessing significant growth due to rising demand for consumer electronics and automotive sectors. Also, the growing use of hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles in the region drives the market share.

Latin America will exhibit steady growth in the market due to the increasing demand for efficient technologies, alternative energy sources, and government norms & policies for emission control.

Quick Buy - Portable Fuel Cell Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105700

Competitive Landscape:

The portable fuel cell industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

List of Players Operating in the Portable Fuel Cell Market are as follows:

FuellCell Energy (U.S.)

Plug Power (U.S.)

Ceres Power (U.K.)

Bloom Energy (U.S.)

Altergy Systems (U.S.)

AFS Energy AG (Netherlands)

Watt Fuel Cell Corporation (U.S.)

Doosan Mobility Innovation (South Korea)

Ballard Power (Canada)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/portable-fuel-cell-market-105700

Portable Fuel Cell Market Segmentation:

By Fuel Type:

Hydrogen Fuel

Methanol or Diesel Fuel

Others

By End-User Industry:

Automotive

Electronics

Utilities

Others

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/portable-fuel-cell-market-105700

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245