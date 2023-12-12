Pemetrexed + Cisplatin Drug Insights and Market Forecasts 2019-2032: The Standard of Care Front Line Regimen for Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pemetrexed + cisplatin Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about pemetrexed + cisplatin for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the pemetrexed + cisplatin for MPM in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the pemetrexed + cisplatin for MPM.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the pemetrexed + cisplatin market forecast analysis for MPM in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in MPM.



Drug Summary



The combination of cisplatin and pemetrexed is considered the standard of care front line regimen for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). Several phase II trials demonstrated comparable response and survival rates with the use of gemcitabine and cisplatin. Few retrospective studies have compared the two regimens and with conflicting results. However, no prospective clinical trial has compared them directly.



Pemetrexed 500 mg/m2 was approved in combination with cisplatin 75 mg/m2 for the treatment of unresectable MPM. The FDA also recommended that patients begin supplementation with folate 350-1000 mcg daily and vitamin B12 1,000 mcg intramuscular every 9 weeks, 3 weeks prior to pemetrexed therapy.

Pemetrexed + cisplatin Analytical Perspective

In-depth Pemetrexed + cisplatin Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of pemetrexed + cisplatin for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



Pemetrexed + cisplatin Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of pemetrexed + cisplatin for MPM covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence pemetrexed + cisplatin dominance.

Other emerging products for MPM are expected to give tough market competition to pemetrexed + cisplatin and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of pemetrexed + cisplatin in MPM.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of pemetrexed + cisplatin from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the pemetrexed + cisplatin in MPM.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Pemetrexed + cisplatin Overview in MPM

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Pemetrexed + cisplatin Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Pemetrexed + cisplatin in MPM

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Pemetrexed + cisplatin in the 7MM for MPM

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Pemetrexed + cisplatin in the United States for MPM

5.3.2. Market Size of Pemetrexed + cisplatin in Germany for MPM

5.3.3. Market Size of Pemetrexed + cisplatin in France for MPM

5.3.4. Market Size of Pemetrexed + cisplatin in Italy for MPM

5.3.5. Market Size of Pemetrexed + cisplatin in Spain for MPM

5.3.6. Market Size of Pemetrexed + cisplatin in the United Kingdom for MPM

5.3.7. Market Size of Pemetrexed + cisplatin in Japan for MPM



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgniwb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.