Browan Communications’ Henry Huang Joins LoRa Alliance® Board of Directors to Accelerate Growth in Asia and Diversity of LoRaWAN Certified Devices

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that Henry Huang, CEO of Browan Communications, Inc. has joined its board of directors. As a prominent LoRaWAN end-device manufacturer, Browan will reflect the needs of this critical sector of Alliance membership, as well as strengthening the Alliance’s engagement in Asia.



“One of the key trends we have seen this year is rapid acceleration in the volume and diversity of end-devices using the LoRaWAN standard from manufacturers worldwide,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “The number of LoRaWAN CertifiedCM end-devices continues to grow, in large part to compete for RFPs that require certified devices. I am very excited to have Browan Communications’ CEO Henry Huang join the board; he brings a valuable voice to our organization on two fronts. First, as an end-device manufacturer, Browan represents a key sector of our ecosystem. Second, he is dedicated to helping areas across southeast Asia that are facing global challenges and will benefit significantly by using LoRaWAN. I look forward to his leadership in leveraging LoRaWAN to support these communities, improving quality of life and addressing environmental issues.”

The LoRaWAN standard is unique amongst LPWAN technologies as it is based on an open standard and backed by a large supplier ecosystem from across the value chain. Using open standards eliminates issues related to proprietary approaches like vendor lock-in, while encouraging innovation and collaboration amongst ecosystem members. Backed by the most robust LPWAN certification program, LoRaWAN continues to be the leader in smart city, smart buildings and smart utilities applications, among others, where deploying certified devices is a must.

"We look forward to supporting the LoRa Alliance, sharing our perspective as a LoRaWAN gateway and end-devices manufacturer, as well as contributing our knowledge of the region's IoT market dynamics,” said Huang. “I look forward to serving as a LoRaWAN ambassador in Asia to disseminate, educate and grow the region's interest in LoRaWAN, driving higher penetration of the technology in IoT deployments and creating more business opportunities for fellow members."

