Global Lamellar Icthyosis Pipeline Research Report 2023 Featuring Timber Pharmaceuticals, Krystal Biotech, and Janssen

This report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Lamellar Icthyosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Lamellar Icthyosis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Lamellar Icthyosis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Lamellar Icthyosis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Lamellar Icthyosis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Lamellar Icthyosis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Lamellar Icthyosis.



This segment of the Lamellar Icthyosis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



TMB-001: Timber Pharmaceuticals



TMB-001 (0.05% and 0.1% isotretinoin) is under clinical development as a topical therapy for the treatment of congenital ichthyosis, including recessive X-linked ichthyosis and autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis-lamellar ichthyosis subtypes. The US FDA and the EMA granted orphan drug designation to TMB 001 for the treatment of congenital ichthyosis. In 2018, the FDA awarded $1.5 million to support Phase IIa and Phase IIb clinical trials evaluating TMB-001 through its Orphan Products Grant program.



During the fourth quarter of 2021, Timber announced positive top line results for its Phase IIb CONTROL Study. Clinically meaningful efficacy with a favorable safety profile demonstrated the potential of TMB-001 to be an important option for the treatment of CI where the options for standard of care is limited. The Company is currently being evaluating the drug in Phase III stage of its development.



KB105: Krystal Biotech



KB105 is a gene therapy-based therapeutic, currently in Phase II clinical study to treat patients with TGM1-deficient Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyosis (ARCI). KB105 is a replication-defective, non-integrating viral vector that has been engineered employing Krystal's technology platform to deliver a functional human TGM1 gene directly to the patients' dividing and non-dividing skin cells. HSV-1 is Krystal's replication-deficient, non-integrating viral vector that can penetrate skin cells more efficiently than other viral vectors.

How many companies are developing Lamellar Icthyosis drugs?

How many Lamellar Icthyosis drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Lamellar Icthyosis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Lamellar Icthyosis therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Lamellar Icthyosis and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Timber Pharmaceuticals

Krystal Biotech

Janssen

TMB-001

KB-105

Ustekinumab





