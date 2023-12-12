FLUMIST Research Report 2023: The Most Widely Available Quadrivalent Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine - Drug Insights and Market Forecasts 2019-2032

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza in the six major markets. A detailed picture of the FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza in the 6MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT market forecast analysis for seasonal influenza in the 6MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in seasonal influenza.



Drug Summary



FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT (the US brand) is the most widely available quadrivalent live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV), administered as a nasal spray and contains four protective strains to prevent influenza. Over 150,000 people have received FLUMIST/FLUENZ in pre-approval and post-marketing clinical studies.



FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT Analytical Perspective

In-depth FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza in the six major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT for seasonal influenza covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for seasonal influenza is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT dominance.

Other emerging products for seasonal influenza are expected to give tough market competition to FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT in seasonal influenza.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT in seasonal influenza.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT Overview in seasonal influenza

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT in seasonal influenza

5.2. 6MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT in the 6MM for seasonal influenza

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT in the United States for seasonal influenza

5.3.2. Market Size of FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT in Germany for seasonal influenza

5.3.3. Market Size of FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT in France for seasonal influenza

5.3.4. Market Size of FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT in Italy for seasonal influenza

5.3.5. Market Size of FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT in Spain for seasonal influenza

5.3.6. Market Size of FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT in the United Kingdom for seasonal influenza



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



