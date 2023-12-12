Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Global Market Report 2023, Featuring Company Profiles of 3M, ArmorSource, Avon Protection DuPont and Honeywell

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Protective Gear and Armor" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report focuses on protective gear, clothing and armor worn by personnel in law enforcement, the military, fire services and all other first responders and industrial workers. The largest single sector of this market includes ancillary components such as protective gloves, helmets, eye wear and respirators. Many industrial or utility workers may need only minimal protection as compared to the more expensive and complex bunker gear of firefighters. Bunker gear, often known as turnout gear, is the personal protective equipment (PPE) firefighters are required to wear on the job. CBRN is the fastest-growing segment within the global market during the forecast period.

The protective clothing, gear and armor markets represent a fragmented industry. There are significant and specific segments of the protective clothing, gear and armor industry. Within each of these segments are a variety of players, including government organizations that create, develop and enforce regulations and standards, raw material suppliers, fiber and fabric manufacturers, mills and fabric producers, finished goods manufacturers and suppliers and distributors. As a result of the complexity, supply chains sometimes may be difficult to understand.







This report focuses on the major material types and the designers of the products instead of on product distributors. One large corporation, through many of its parts, may be involved in all sectors of the supply chain.

This study focuses on the following major sectors of the global advanced protective gear and armor market -

Heat and flame-resistant clothing, including firefighters' turnout gear for structural, proximity and wildlands fire service, as well as industrial fire-resistant garments for use in electric and gas utilities or in industrial applications in which electric arc and flash fire are hazards.

Chemical protective garments and equipment, including chemical-resistant clothing, chemical or biological warfare and protective suits and gloves used in industrial applications. Much of this same gear can be used for biological protection.

Respirators and ancillary components for fire and chemical/biological situations.

Body and vehicular armor, including bullet and fragmentation-resistant garments used in law enforcement and military applications.

Body armor, including bullet-resistant garments used in law enforcement and military applications. This includes the retrofitting of vehicles using the same types of materials and some of the newer engineered in-place vehicle armor.

Sports protective gear is excluded in this report.This report discusses the chemical/biological, fire and projectiles/explosives segments, including the regulations, raw materials, technologies, market size and anticipated growth. Manufacturers are evaluated and listed at the conclusion of each of the appropriate sections.

The Report Includes

16 data tables and 10 additional tables

An up-to-date review and industry analysis of the global advanced protective gear and armor

fire resistance market

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global advanced protective gear and armor

fire resistance market, and corresponding market share analysis based on type, end use sector, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) of the major market dynamics (DROs), emerging trends, technology updates, industry-specific regulations, and macroeconomic variables influencing the market demand over the next few years (2023-2028)

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, and other strategic advantages

Discussion of value chain analysis in the advanced protective gear and armor-fire resistance market providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on raw materials suppliers and major types of end-users

Analysis of market growth opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter's five forces analysis and PESTLE analysis considering both micro

and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

A look at the major protective glove manufacturers and analyze the structure of advanced protective gear and armor

fire resistance industry (e.g., market shares, concentration and recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activity)

Review of the key patent grants and recent patent applications on advanced protective gear and armor

fire resistance market, with emphasis on upcoming technologies and new developments within the industry

Identification of the key players operating in the market, and analysis of their competitive landscape based on recent developments, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including 3M, ArmorSource, Avon Protection DuPont, and Honeywell

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $15.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Environment

Flame Retardant Materials for Garments

Major End-Use Markets

Application and Technologies

Regulations and Standards

Department Of Defense

Environmental Protection Agency

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Emerging Trends

Emerging Trends

Nanotechnology Usage

Lightweight Composite Material Usage

Smart Materials

Chapter 6 Market by Sectors

Major Sectors of Flame-Resistant/Fire-Protective Apparel

Global Market

Ancillary/Gloves, Head, Eye and Respirators

Thermal Protective

CBRN

Armor and Bullet Resistant

Chapter 7 Market by Region

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Advanced Protective Gear and Armor/Fire Resistant Global Market

Sustainability in Advanced Protective Gear and Armor/Fire Resistant Market

ESG Compliance of Selected Companies in Advanced Protective Gear and Armor/Fire Resistant Market

ESG Practices by Advanced Protective Gear and Armor/Fire Resistant Manufacturers

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Armorsource Llc

Avon Protection Plc

Bae Systems Plc

Dupont

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly Clark Professional

Msa Safety Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/caduv6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment