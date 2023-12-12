Global Polyamide Market Size To Worth USD 54.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.5%

New York, United States , Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polyamide Market Size to grow from USD 35.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 54.9 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The steady expansion of the polyamide market throughout time has been largely attributed to the increasing demand for nylon across numerous industries. The automotive, textile, and packaging industries have a big impact on the polyamide market. Due to its versatility and desirable attributes including strength, durability, and chemical resistance, polyamide has seen widespread utilisation. Some of the automotive industry's polyamide-based items include interior pieces, fuel systems, and engine parts. Nylon is a desirable material in the textile industry for making garments, hosiery, and carpets because of its strength and elasticity. The packaging industry also employs polyamide for sheets and coatings.

Global Polyamide Market Size By Product (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 66, Bio-based Polyamide, Specialty Polyamides), By Application (Engineering Plastics, Fibers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2022 - 2032.

Polyamide Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain begins with the production of raw materials. Adipic acid and hexamethylene diamine are two examples of the primary petrochemical sources of the raw materials used to make polyamides. The fundamental components are polymerized to produce polyamide resins. In this process, nylon is produced chemically by the reaction of adipic acid with hexamethylene diamine. Polymer producers are crucial during this stage. The manufacturing of finished items in downstream industries like automotive, textiles, packaging, and electronics uses polyamide. For instance, in the automotive industry, polyamide is moulded into components such as engine parts and interior accents. Automobile manufacturers, textile producers, and packaging businesses are among the end consumers who employ polyamide in the creation of items.

Polyamide Market Price Analysis

Pricing for substances like adipic acid and hexamethylene diamine, for instance, directly affects the cost of polyamide. Changes in the price of petrochemicals or other raw materials used in the process can have a big impact on the overall cost of making polyamide. It's crucial to understand supply and demand dynamics. If demand for polyamide is higher than supply, and vice versa, prices could rise. Demand is affected by a number of factors, including trends in end-user industries like packaging, textiles, and vehicles. Since petrochemicals are used to manufacture polyamide, changes in the price of energy and oil may have an impact on production costs and, consequently, on the price of polyamide.

Polyamides are used to make a wide variety of electronic parts, including as connections, housings, and insulating materials. Growing demand for electronic gadgets like smartphones, laptops, and wearable technology is strongly correlated with growing demand for polyamides in a variety of applications. The demand for materials with great strength-to-weight ratios has increased as electronic devices develop smaller, lighter, and more portable. Since polyamides provide strength and structural integrity without significantly increasing weight, they are a good fit for this demand. With the proliferation of consumer electronics, especially smart home devices and entertainment equipment, the need for polyamides in casings, connectors, and other components has grown. Due to their attractive and useful characteristics, polyamides are suitable for a variety of applications.

The cost of petrochemical-based raw ingredients, which are required for the synthesis of polyamide, may vary according to the price of crude. This could impact the overall cost of manufacture and, as a result, the price of polyamide products. Polyamide is in competition on the market with substitute materials including polyester, polyethylene, and other high-performance polymers. The requirements of a certain application and cost restrictions frequently affect the choice of a material. Geopolitical factors, trade disputes, and economic instability may all have an impact on the demand for polyamide on a global scale. Economic downturns or disruptions in global trade may impede market expansion.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Polyamide market from 2023 to 2032. The North American region, which uses a sizable amount of electronic equipment, has an impact on the demand for polyamides in the production of electronic components and housings. Polyamides are used to create films and coatings in the packaging industry. Material advancements in the packaging sector have enhanced sustainability and barrier properties in North America. There is an increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental issues in the North American polyamide market. This led to the development of recycled materials and the widespread use of polyamides derived from biomaterials. In the North American market, domestic and foreign businesses compete.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is particularly important as a manufacturing hub for polyamide products. The area has many production facilities for polymerizing and processing polyamides. The automotive sector in Asia-Pacific is a prominent user of polyamide materials. The automobile industry's requirement for lightweight, high-performance materials has had an impact on the use of polyamides in numerous components. As a result of the rapid industrialization of countries like China and India, the need for industrial materials, such as polyamides, for use in machinery, equipment, and manufacturing processes has increased.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Polyamide Market are Royal DSM., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Koch Industries, Lanxess, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC), Radici Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Arkema SA, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In August 2020, in order to acquire BASF Performance Polyamides India, BASF India, a BASF SE affiliate, approved the merger.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Polyamide Market, Product Analysis

Polyamide 6

Polyamide 66

Bio-based Polyamide

Specialty Polyamides

Polyamide Market, Application Analysis

Engineering Plastics

Fibers

Polyamide Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

