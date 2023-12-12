Transom Capital Announces Strategic Sale of Mackie to RØDE Microphones

LOS ANGELES and BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), an operations-focused middle market private equity firm, is proud to announce the successful sale of Loud Audio, LLC (“Mackie”) to RØDE Microphones LLC, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality microphones, headphones, related accessories, and audio interfaces. The sale marks a significant milestone for both companies and signifies Transom's commitment to fostering growth and innovation within the pro audio sector.



Established in 1989, Mackie leads the audio industry, offering loudspeakers, analog and digital mixers, desktop speakers, and other innovative audio solutions for a diverse range of creators, from live sound engineers to podcasters and streamers. The Company’s global reach extends through distributors, retailers, and online platforms, delivering superior-quality products that prioritize performance and user-friendly design. Mackie's commitment to forward-thinking audio solutions secures their leadership across multiple categories, fostering connections with both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the audio world alike.

Alex Nelson, CEO of Mackie says, “The Mackie team is thrilled about uniting forces with RØDE. With years in the audio industry, RØDE's exceptional manufacturing and technology prowess in the space makes them the ideal partner for our expansion into an exciting new phase. The timing aligns perfectly with our impressive product roadmap, and we anticipate major announcements in the coming year. It's an exciting time for Mackie, and we're delighted to embark on this journey alongside the RØDE team.”

“Over the past 15 years, Transom has built a deep competency in investing in and building audio businesses, and we are proud to turn over the keys to RØDE to take the next step in Mackie’s journey. The union of RØDE and Mackie brings together a wealth of experience, innovation, and a shared dedication to pushing the boundaries of audio technology. By leveraging Mackie's established reputation for quality and RØDE's commitment to innovation, the collaboration aims to deliver a new era of cutting-edge audio solutions,” said Russ Roenick, Managing Partner at Transom Capital

About Transom Capital

Transom Capital Group is a private equity firm focused on investing in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom’s functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMOR Value Creation Process combine with managements’ industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Mackie

Mackie has been a prominent name in the audio industry for decades, recognized for its range of professional-grade audio equipment, including mixers, loudspeakers, and studio monitors. Known for its reliability and superior sound quality, Mackie products have been trusted by audio professionals and musicians for their performance and durability. With a 35-year legacy of iconic status, Mackie's products are fixtures in various settings, spanning from clubs and recording studios to schools and homes, establishing the brand's pervasive presence and earning unwavering trust among creators in the pro audio market.

More information is available at https://mackie.com

Media Contact

Sam Butler, 35thAvenuePartners, for Transom Capital

Email: sam@35thAvenuePartners.com

Phone: 206.788.6504