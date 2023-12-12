Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Size To Exceed USD 28.8 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 15.8%

New York, United States , Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Size is to grow from USD 6.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 28.8 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the projected period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2911

An air purifier is a device that purifies the air by removing dust particles, dust mites, mold, pet dander, smoke particles, car exhaust, cooking smoke, and gaseous pollutants. Smart air purifiers provide monitoring and control of air quality via a smartphone-enabled app that also generates real-time quality data readings. The smart air purifier also tracks indoor air quality over time, allowing users to observe when the air quality is best and worst. The degradation of air quality as a result of high levels of smoking and pollution is expected to grow the smart air purifier market. Furthermore, increased awareness about smart air purifiers will play a role in the growth of the smart air purifiers market throughout the forecast period. AI and machine learning algorithms are being integrated into these devices, which is a significant advancement in the market for smart air purifiers. Smart air purifiers may deliver personalized air quality management solutions due to the combination of AI and ML. These devices can log the user's filter usage, operational modes, and air quality levels and respond with customized purification settings. Furthermore, as a result of developments in AI and machine learning, the development of ecosystems for smart homes, and growing demand in emerging economies, the market for smart air purifiers is fast expanding. Air purifiers have become costly due to high maintenance costs, frequent filter replacement, and premium installation fees, preventing market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has a huge impact on the market for smart air purifiers. With the increasing emphasis on indoor air quality and health during the pandemic, demand for air purifiers, including smart air purifiers, soared as customers explored ways to create healthier living environments. The epidemic highlighted the significance of air purification, resulting in the widespread use of smart air purifiers in homes, offices, and other indoor locations.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 150 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Dust Collectors, Fume and Smoke Collectors, Others), By Technique (High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS), Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation, Ionizer Purifiers, Activated Carbon Filtration, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2911

The dust collectors segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global Smart Air Purifiers market is segmented into dust collectors, fume and smoke collectors, and others. Among these, the dust collectors’ segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The features of dust-collecting smart air purifiers, such as excellent filtering efficacy and low maintenance requirements, have increased their popularity. As a result, there is an increased demand for smart air purifiers that remove smoke and toxins from the environment. Furthermore, industry participants in the smart air purifier market provide smart air purifiers that handle smoke and fumes.

The high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of technique, the global smart air purifiers market is segmented into high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA), thermodynamic sterilization system (TSS), ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, Ionizer purifiers, activated carbon filtration, and others. Among these, the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Smart air purifiers with high-efficiency particulate air technology are becoming increasingly popular due to their effectiveness in removing airborne particles and allergens. HEPA filters collect particles as fine as 0.3 microns with remarkable efficiency, making them particularly beneficial in improving indoor air quality.

The commercial segment is expected to hold the rapid revenue growth of the global smart air purifiers market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global smart air purifiers market is classified into residential, commercial, and others. Among these, the commercial segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The presence of a significant number of individuals in a room increases the chance of respiratory infections in commercial venues. Many restrictions have been imposed by governments on the design and operation of office and commercial buildings. This course focuses on air-handling devices, which are used to control the temperature, ventilation, and airborne contaminants in buildings. This market sector is likely to make a substantial contribution to the growing demand for commercial applications.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2911

Asia Pacific dominating the largest market share more than 38.8% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the largest market share more than 38.8% over the forecast period. Rising pollution levels in nations such as China and India are expected to increase demand for air purifier products in the Asian Pacific region. The majority of deaths in countries such as China and India are caused by air pollution. These countries have implemented a number of measures, including graded air quality rating response systems and emission-reducing converters for automobiles. The growing use of smart home technologies, as well as the use of smartphones and smart speakers to operate air purifiers, attracts tech-savvy consumers in the residential segment. With rising health concerns and awareness of smart purifiers, North America is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Government laws to enhance air quality standards, such as the Clean Air Act established by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 1970, have been linked to the establishment of national air quality standards.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Smart Air Purifier Market include Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sunbeam Products Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Blueair, COWAYCO. LTD., Whirlpool, Americair Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Dyson, and among others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2911

Recent Market Developments

In November 2022, Havells introduced the Studio Meditate AP 400 Air Purifier. It includes the TiO2 module. Clients can also obtain UV A and UV C purification. Granular activated carbon and anti-microbial coating are the two best features of this machine. In addition, the LED panel shows the current pure air number.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global smart air purifiers market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Smart Air Purifiers Market, Product Type Analysis

Dust Collectors

Fume and Smoke Collectors

Others

Smart Air Purifiers Market, Type Analysis

High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS)

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Ionizer Purifiers

Activated Carbon Filtration

Others

Smart Air Purifiers Market, System Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Others

Smart Air Purifiers Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports:

Global 3D Printing Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Printer Type (Industrial 3D Printer, Desktop 3D Printer), By printing Type (Stereolithography (SLA), direct light processing (DLP) and continuous direct light processing (CDLP)), By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By End-user (Automotive Industry, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (AC-DC External Plug-in Power Adapter, AC-DC Wall Power Adapter), By Application (Home Appliances, Computer and Laptops, Mobile Phones, Electronics, Automotive, Others), By Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Medical and Healthcare, Military and Aerospace, Industrial, , Food and Beverages, Telecommunications, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Volumetric Display Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Display Type (Static Volume, Swept Volume), By End-User (Medical, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global LED Driver Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Constant Voltage, Constant Current), By Luminaire Type (Decorative Lamps, Reflectors, Type A Lamp, Others), By Component (Driver IC, Discrete Component, Others), By Application (General Lighting, Electronic Devices, Automotive Lighting, Lighting Outdoor Display), By End-User(Residential, outdoor & traffic, Commercial, Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter