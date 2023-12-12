Digital Dentistry Market To Reach USD 18.3 Billion By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Digital Dentistry Market was valued at USD 7.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow CAGR at 9.7% to reach USD 18.3 Billion by 2032.

Digital dentistry employs advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, 3D printing, and computer hardware and software to simplify and speed up dental treatments. This technique has replaced traditional dental treatment techniques and includes every process, from diagnosis to treatment and generating electronic prescriptions.

The growing integration of modern technologies, such as AI, virtual reality, 3D printers and scanners, and remote patient monitoring, in every branch of medicine has contributed to the increasing adoption of digital dentistry.

The dental industry has adopted modern techniques to simplify diagnosing and treating dental issues. These tools have reduced waiting and treatment periods, increasing patient preference. Digital X-rays are now preferred over traditional radiographs for accurate and reliable results.

Segmentation Overview:

The global digital dentistry market has been segmented into technology, application, end-user, and region. In the digital dentistry market, the Intraoral Scanner is a popular choice. It captures precise tooth shapes and contours, provides fast and accurate impressions, and is safer due to its lack of harmful radiation emissions. Digital dentistry is an accurate way of diagnosing oral health issues. Intraoral and face scanners help dentists save time, money, and effort by better understanding the problem, leading to a correct treatment plan.

Digital Dentistry Market Report Highlights:

The global digital dentistry market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 9.7% by 2032.

The market demand for dental services is rising due to their efficacy, convenience, and accuracy in diagnosing and treating dental issues. This has enabled patients to receive treatment in the comfort of their homes while significantly reducing visits to dental clinics.

North America has a substantial portion of the digital dentistry market. The United States dominates the digital dentistry market due to the high demand for better oral care services from many people diagnosed with dental problems. The senior population is also rising, which is expected to increase demand for better dental care facilities in this region.

Some prominent players in the digital dentistry market report include 3M Company, Envista Holdings Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, J Morita Corporation, Align Technology Inc., Planmeca OY, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, 3shape, Midmark Corporation, GC Corporation and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- 3M announced Solventum as the name of its independent healthcare spin-off.

- Align Technology appointed Mojdeh Poul and Kevin Conroy to its board of directors.

Digital Dentistry Market Segmentation:

By Technology: Intraoral Scanner, Intraoral Camera, 3D printers, CAD/CAM and Others

By Application: Therapeutic and Diagnostic

By End-user: Labs, Dental Clinics and Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

