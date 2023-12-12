Heatless Hair Curler Market To Reach USD 248.5 Million By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Heatless Hair Curler Market was valued at USD 153.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to grow CAGR at 5.1% to reach USD 248.5 Million in 2032.

In recent years, heatless hair curlers have been gaining popularity among people looking to avoid the damage caused by excessive heat exposure from styling devices. The damage caused by excessive heat exposure is irreversible, and treatment can involve the use of chemicals that may cause other hair issues and may even lead to hair loss if the treatment is not suitable for the hair type.

It is no wonder why many fashion and beauty influencers are now shifting towards heat-free curling options. This trend is healthier for hair and a more sustainable option for the environment as it eliminates the need for electricity to power heating devices.

The demand for heatless curlers is expected to rise further as people become more aware of the importance of personal grooming and seek natural and healthy curls without exposing their hair to heat. Heatless hair curlers provide an alternative way to achieve beautiful curls without the risk of damaging hair.

Segmentation Overview:

The global heatless hair curler market has been segmented into type, application, distribution channel, and region. Flexi rods are a popular heatless hair curler option that is soft, affordable, and effective on any hair texture. They last longer than other curling devices and can be reused multiple times. They are primarily sold through offline beauty stores where buyers can receive guidance from sellers on which rods are suitable for their hair length and texture.

Heatless Hair Curler Market Report Highlights:

The global heatless hair curler market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2032.

Heatless hair curlers are becoming more popular due to the rising awareness of hair damage caused by heat and the need for safer hair curling techniques. They allow consumers to curl hair without applying heat.

North America has a substantial presence in the heatless hair curler market, primarily due to the wide-ranging fashion trends, particularly in the United States. As a result, there is a significant demand for this product.

Some prominent players in the heatless hair curler market report include The Silk Collection, Cozy Curlers, Rehab, Silke London, The Maarg, The Sleep Styler, Kitsch, Strands of Silk, Hair Flair Ltd., Robe Curls, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Kitsch products' ease of use and avoidance of heat exposure make it a viable option for individuals seeking to protect their hair from damage. Delivering an eco-friendly experience to our customers while ensuring our products are of the highest quality.

- Emikeni, a brand known for personalized customer support, was featured in the Forbes article "Small Business Saturday Strategies and Statistics" by Jia Wertz on November 26, 2023. The article highlighted Emikeni's success in offering one-on-one customer support and its impact on long-term customer loyalty.

Heatless Hair Curler Market Segmentation:

By Types: Foam rollers, Velcro rollers, Flexi rods, Spiral curlers, Others

By Application: Personal and Commercial

By Distribution Channel: Online and Offline

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

